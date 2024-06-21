Virzì-Ramazzotti: insults, threats and broken cell phone: the reconstruction of the clash at the restaurant

Continue to hold court clash staged in a restaurant in Rome between the director Paolo Virzì and his ex-wife, the actress Micaela Ramazzotti. The end credits have arrived for the two artists, who shared their private lives and successful films for 16 years. For over a year – it was March 2023 – they started the practices of a stormy separation. The chance meeting rekindled old controversies, but on the reconstruction of those 40 minutes – reports Il Messaggero – in the name of mutual insults and shoving, there are two opposing versions. After the argument and the mutual complaints it’s time for poisons of the former couple. Ramazzotti – continues Il Messaggero – was having dinner with his new partner, the personal trainer Claudio Pallitto and the 10 year old daughter when she accidentally met her ex-husband together with the eldest daughter (from a previous marriage) and the couple’s 14-year-old son.

“They approached us – says the actress and Il Messaggero reports it – and the daughter made some jokes in the my comparisons. I asked my son to come closer to me, but his sister and father prevented him”, he reportedly told the military. The situation exploded in a few moments and the director’s eldest daughter he turned on his phone and started filming the entire scene and to press the actress. The two – according to what appears to Il Messaggero – would have happened clash physically until the actress failed to take the cell phone which he then threw on the ground: “My ex-husband was trying to attack me and my boyfriend was trying to block the blows with his arm” Ramazzotti would go on to say. The director also confirms the footage shot by his eldest daughter, but for document the attack which then led to scratches on the arms and pushes.