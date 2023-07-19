Viruses | There will probably be more bird flu infections in fur animals, says the Food Agency – According to the professor, the news is “very bad”

The transfer of viruses from one mammal to another increases the risk of new pandemics, says Olli Vapalahti, professor of zoonotic virology.

A new kind, the highly pathogenic bird flu has spread from birds to blue foxes and minks in at least five fur farms in southern and central Poznan. Research has confirmed that the farm animals have had the H5N1 type bird flu virus.

The Food Agency is currently examining samples from ten other shelters.

“There will still be new shelters to explore. It is likely that new infections will also be detected,” says the director of the Animal Health and Welfare Department of the Food Agency Terhi Laaksonen.

This is the first time in Finland that bird flu has been transmitted to fur animals.

“It is very bad news,” says the professor of zoonotic virology Olli Vapalahti.

According to Vapalahti, it is now important to monitor that the virus does not circulate in farmed mammals.

“The transfer of viruses from one mammal to another increases the risk that virus variants can arise that not only transfer to humans, but also give rise to new pandemics.”

However, Vapalahti currently considers the risk to be small.

Bird flu however, is currently causing concern all over the world.

For example, the World Health Organization WHO has announced that the situation must be taken seriously and monitored closely. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC and the bodies responsible for animal diseases are also involved in the monitoring.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced on Tuesday that it has made a regulation change that enables more effective measures to combat the disease.

“Regional administrative agencies and the Food Agency will initiate the new measures as quickly as possible. The Food Agency is preparing decisions on euthanizing animals,” says Laaksonen.

“ Bird flu virus has also been present in wild mammals in Finland.

In Finland, as a result of bird flu, hundreds of dead laughing gulls and terns have been found, mainly in southern Finland and Ostrobothnia. Infections have also been observed in egrets and birds of prey.

The second year, bird flu was also found in a Finnish pheasant farm. However, it has not been detected in chickens or broiler farms in Finland.

The bird flu virus has also been present in Finland in wild mammals, such as foxes, otters and lynxes, which probably got the virus after eating a bird that died of influenza.

of the H5N1 type bird flu has also been observed in humans around the world.

“Infections have occurred, for example, in Asia at pet markets, or when birds have been raised in backyards. Infected people have had close contact with infected birds,” says the head of the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) infectious disease control and vaccinations unit. Anna Katz.

According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, 876 H5N1 cases have been reported worldwide since 2003, of which more than half, or 458, have resulted in death.

“It’s not a very large amount when the period is 20 years and the virus circulates a lot in birds. But if you get infected, the risk of death is high,” says Katz.

Since 2020, only six human cases of H5N1 have been confirmed worldwide, including five in Europe.

“If you get infected, the disease can be serious,” says Katz.

“ “The problem has primarily affected poultry farming, but now the virus is also spreading in wild birds.”

The current one According to Olli Vapalahti, the cause of the highly pathogenic bird flu virus epidemic started in southern China in 1996.

When a low-pathogenic virus is transferred from a wild bird to chickens, it can become highly pathogenic. A highly pathogenic virus means that it is lethal to chickens.

At the beginning of this millennium, highly pathogenic influenza has moved to Europe with wild birds and chickens.

“The problem has primarily affected poultry farming, but now the virus is also spreading in wild birds and causing their mass deaths,” Vapalahti says.

If such a virus gets into a person, it can cause a serious infection, according to Vapalahti.

“Fortunately, there are many obstacles to the transmission of the virus from one person to another. For example, there are no receptors in the human upper respiratory tract that the bird virus could stick to. Instead, they are found in the lungs. That’s why the virus doesn’t spread by coughing, like, for example, the human influenza virus or the coronavirus does,” he says.

Of wild birds influenza viruses are mainly low pathogenic and there are many combinations among them.

According to Vapalahti, low pathogenic influenza pandemics in birds have always occurred and will occur every 10–30 years. They have often also included parts of viruses that have previously circulated in pigs and humans.

“This has happened since at least the beginning of the 20th century and it has happened again and again,” Vapalahti says.

Department of Health and Welfare Anna Katz does not think there is a very high risk that bird flu will develop into a corona-like pandemic.

Such a transformation would require the virus to make two jumps from one species to another.

“First, the virus should transform from one mammal to another, and then from one person to another. There are no signs of that now,” he states.

According to the Food Agency’s Terhi Laaksonen, bird flu can already cause financial problems for poultry and fur producers.

“If bird flu were to infect poultry, it might stop the export of poultry meat from the whole country, in which case the economic consequences could be very serious,” says Laaksonen.

According to Laaksonen, bird flu can also be a big blow to individual fur farms. “We still don’t know how to estimate how extensive the epidemic will turn out to be.”

There are about 500 fur farms in Finland.

“ A cat or dog can become infected if it eats a dead bird with the disease.

Is it is it possible that the H5N1 virus would also infect dogs or cats in Finland, as has happened in Poland?

According to Laaksonen, the case in Poland was exceptional because several cats were infected there.

“Bird flu infections in cats and dogs are very rare, but are also possible here in Finland,” he states.

According to Laaksonen, a cat or dog can become infected if it eats a dead bird infected with the disease. The symptoms can be, for example, nervous symptoms, such as coordination disorders or cramps, or respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms, especially diarrhea.

“In such situations, you should contact a veterinarian,” says Laaksonen.