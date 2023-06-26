Viruses | The rapidly changing bird flu virus is causing concern – “We know that the bird flu pandemic is not imaginary, but could soon be real”

According to experts, the most worrying thing is that the number of mammals affected by influenza is increasing all the time.

Foreigners experts warn about the rapidly contagious and ever-changing bird flu virus, reports news agency AFP. More bird flu viruses have been detected in the world than ever before.

World Health Organization WHO researcher, American Richard Webby tells AFP that the virus has become even more dangerous for birds.

According to Webby, the virus now also occurs all year round. In the past, the H5N1 bird flu virus has mostly caused seasonal epidemics.

“One type of H5 virus is now an epidemic in Europe and has moved to South America”, leading expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Niina Ikonen confirms to STT.

This moment according to the experts interviewed by AFP, the most worrying thing about the disease situation is that the number of affected mammals is increasing all the time.

Chile, located in South America, has announced that nearly 9,000 sea animals, such as sea lions, penguins and dolphins, have died of bird flu during the spring.

According to the country’s authorities, the animals probably got the virus by eating a sick bird.

However, WHO researcher Webby knows of a few cases where there may be indications of the virus being transmitted between mammals: last fall at a Spanish mink farm and early this year between sea lions in Peru, South America.

Special expert of the Food Agency Tiia Tuupanen and special researcher Niina Tammiranta From the Animal Health and Medicine Unit (ELL) they add another suspicion to the list in the summer of 2022 about seals in the United States.

However, clear evidence of suspected infections between mammals is still lacking. In Finland, one lynx and one otter have previously fallen ill with bird flu.

Is it is the virus a danger to humans?

Professor at the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency Ian Brown tells AFP that although the virus seems to have become stronger in birds, it is still unadaptable to humans.

The European Center for Disease Control has also assessed that the risk of infection to the human population is low.

According to the Institute of Health and Welfare, bird flu viruses are usually poorly contagious to humans.

According to THL’s Ikonen, however, it is possible that individual infections in humans may be detected if exposed to an infected bird.

“At the moment, the influenza A/H5 viruses detected in wild birds in Europe have not changed to become more easily contagious to humans. In Europe, individual infections have been found in humans, but they have had either asymptomatic or mild symptoms,” says Ikonen.

WHO researcher Webby is currently looking for evidence of virus transformation. According to him, bird viruses usually bind to different receptors in host cells than human viruses.

“It only takes two or three small changes in one viral protein to make it better adapted to humans,” he tells AFP.

World according to WHO’s Webby, the bird flu situation would be improved by vaccinating poultry. According to his information, China, Egypt and Vietnam have already started vaccination.

The United States has begun the search for a suitable vaccine alternative for birds in April of this year. France hopes to start vaccinating poultry this fall at the earliest.

Some countries have also resisted vaccination campaigns. Britain’s leading veterinary specialist Christine Middlemiss has expressed his doubts about vaccinating poultry because the virus mutates all the time.

In Finland, vaccinating poultry and other birds against bird flu is prohibited, because bird flu does not occur in Finland to the extent that vaccination would be considered to be of benefit, says a special expert from the Food Agency Hanna Lounela.

Director-General of the WHO Organization for Animal Diseases Monique Eloit encourages the countries of the world to put the avian flu issue on the table.

“Nowadays we know that the bird flu pandemic is not imaginary, but could soon be real,” Eloit said, according to AFP.

in Finland this year’s first bird flu case was found in a sparrow hawk at the Heinola Bird Sanctuary.

In addition, according to the Food Agency, the death of a colony of twenty laughing gulls found in Salo on June 13 was due to bird flu. The cause of death has been confirmed to be highly pathogenic, i.e. H5N1 type bird flu, which has the ability to cause a large disease.

This is the first mass death of wild seagulls caused by bird flu in Finland this year.

According to the Food Agency, almost all cases of bird flu found in Finland have been found in wild birds. Of the cases found in Finland last year, 24 were in wild birds.

In 2022, the H5N1 type of bird flu was mainly found in Finland. In addition, one case of highly pathogenic avian influenza type H5N5 was found.