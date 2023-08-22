Viruses | The number of HIV infections is growing “worrisomely” in the capital region

HIV infections are clearly increasing in the capital region.

HIV infections the number has grown enormously among drug users in the capital region. The situation is exceptional.

In the last five years, 22 new HIV infections from the use of injection drugs have been found, while two infections were found in the previous five years, i.e. between 2013 and 2018.

“I wouldn’t call it an epidemic, but it is a worrying change in the situation,” says the head physician Jussi Sutinen from the Hus group.

On the other hand, there have been no major changes in the number of sexually transmitted HIV infections. According to Sutinen, even a downward trend has been seen in them.

Injection drugs in use, even more common than HIV infections are hepatitis C infections, of which more than a thousand are diagnosed in Finland each year.

“Whenever it’s contagious, with bad luck, HIV could also be contagious if the virus happened to be in the same syringe.”

HIV testing has been increased in Finland in recent years, which partly explains the increase in infection rates statistically, says Sutinen.

“Thanks to the increased testing, these 22 infections have also been found, and those infected have received treatment.”

Many of those infected are homeless, which can make it difficult to reach them. Similarly, maintaining medical treatment and building trust is challenging.

Hus cooperates with the day center of the city of Helsinki to make dealing with health care as easy as possible for drug addicts.

“It is important to get HIV medicine and replacement treatment from the same door, so that further infections can be controlled.”

Right with medical treatment, an HIV-positive person does not pass the virus on. According to Sutinen, more than 95 percent of its almost 2,000 patients have already reached the treatment level, where they do not contract HIV.