“Patients were stigmatized, abandoned by their friends and family.”

40 years then scientists in France worked feverishly to find out what virus was causing the mysterious illness.

The disease, which was identified two years earlier, made patients very sick, but it was not yet clear to researchers which virus caused it.

On May 20, 40 years ago in France, researchers at the Pasteur Institute made a breakthrough when they succeeded in isolating the hi-virus.

French scientist and later Nobel laureate for his work Françoise Barré-Sinoussi was involved in identifying the virus. He recalls in an interview with the AFP news agency that after the discovery of the virus, the researchers still had a big backlog ahead of them.

“The task was huge because we had encountered an unknown virus. We had to learn everything about it,” he told AFP.

At first, researchers weren’t even sure if the virus they discovered actually caused AIDS. The link between the virus and the disease was confirmed a year later by an American researcher Robert Gallo.

The first step after the virus was to develop a test to identify hi-virus. It was developed in 1985, i.e. two years after the isolation of the virus.

At the same time, the situation was sad because the researchers knew that they could not save their patients at the time. Patients even walked to the research institute to ask for more information about the virus.

“It was an extremely difficult situation,” says Barré-Sinoussi.

Barré-Sinoussia saddened to notice how intolerant society was towards sick people. He says that he learned a lot about inequality in society through his HIV work.

“I encountered things I never thought possible — patients were stigmatized, rejected by their friends and family, sometimes even by healthcare professionals. They lost their homes and their jobs.”

In addition to the disease, many people who got HIV in its early stages had to face serious discrimination. One of them is a 59-year-old Australian activist and lawyer Paul Kiddwho was diagnosed in 1991.

Kidd believes he has been ill for some years before this. However, the atmosphere was such that even his doctor advised him not to take the test.

“The reason was that there were no treatment methods at that time. The political atmosphere was also very bad.”

Hivi effective medication has existed until the late 1990s. The medication keeps the infected person symptom-free and prevents HIV from spreading further, says the Finnish organization Hivpoint.

Kidd was also lucky, as he was one of the first to receive the drug AZT, which was developed to treat HIV.

“The medicine made me very sick, but it saved my life.”

Now Kidd and other hi-virus sufferers can survive with one pill a day, without side effects. Currently, the side effects of HIV drugs are minor and they are usually timed when drug treatment is started, says Hivpoint.

Although medical treatment has made significant progress, attitudes have not.

“One thing that hasn’t changed much is the stigma associated with being HIV-positive,” says Kidd.

“But I’m lucky because I’m still alive and I can do volunteer work. It’s my way of remembering those’ who are no longer with us.