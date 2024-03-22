Viruses | Such is the adenovirus that sickened conscripts

Adenovirus is a common virus that causes respiratory tract infections and circulates in Finland every year.

Guard The Jääkäririkmentti announced on Wednesday that a few dozen conscripts of the Santahamina garrison have fallen ill with a respiratory infection caused by an adenovirus. A few of them had been hospitalized.

Infectious disease doctor at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Santtu Heinonen says that adenovirus is one of the common viruses that cause respiratory tract infections.

“In practice, it circulates in Finland to some extent every winter. Like other respiratory viruses, it is spread by droplet and contact infection, i.e. the virus can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing or hands,” he says.

According to Heinonen, the basic precautions learned during the corona virus, good hand hygiene, cough etiquette and the use of hand sanitizers, are also useful when protecting against adenovirus infection.

“Furthermore, you should avoid contact with people with symptoms.”

To typical adenovirus infection can be accompanied by a sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough and abdominal symptoms.

The incubation period of the virus varies from two days to two weeks.

Like many other respiratory tract infections, adenovirus infections are also most common in young children, but can occur in people of all ages.

The virus can cause a serious disease in people suffering from immunodeficiency or those suffering from some underlying disease, in which case the body's defense capacity is reduced. Infants can also be at a higher risk of contracting a more serious form of the disease than others.

“Exposure and the risk of spreading diseases is greater when many people are in the same space close together, such as in daycare centers and garrisons,” says Heinonen.

There is no specific medical treatment or vaccine for adenovirus infection.

Heinonen emphasizes that, at least for the time being, the adenovirus epidemic seems to be limited to the garrisons, and the infections do not cause wider social concern.

“However, we are monitoring the situation and, for example, the number of adenovirus infections reported to the infectious disease registry nationwide is still lower than at the same time last year,” says Heinonen.