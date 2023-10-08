Linux is known for its robustness and security, which has made it a popular operating system for servers, desktop computers and embedded devices and legend has it that viruses on Linux do not exist or are very rare, but are things really like this?

Therefore, many Linux users boast that their system is immune to viruses, but is this true or just a myth? In this article, you will see the (real) virus situation on Linux, exploring the lack of a pre-installed standard check, how to recognize the presence of malware, possible solutions and tips for maintaining the security of your system.

Viruses on Linux they are increasingly frequent in recent timesand it should be noted that nowadays there is no “official” investigation that makes it clear how many are actually in circulation.

Viruses on Linux: Uncertain Quantity

As just mentioned, one of the common beliefs is that Linux is immune to viruses, but the reality is much more complex.

While it is true that Linux has a robust security structure, it is not immune to cyber attacks, therefore the exact number of viruses on Linux is not known, but their presence is documented.

The main reason why Linux appears to have less malware than Windows is its relatively lower market share, which makes it a less attractive target for malware authors.

The lack of a pre-installed standard control

One of the key differences between Linux and other operating systems such as Android (with its PlayStore which has some sort of scanning) or Windows (with Windows Defender) it’s the lack of a standard pre-installed anti-virus or anti-malware checker.

This means that although Linux may be more “resilient”, users need to rely more on proactive security practices, on Android and Windows, in fact you can add Malwarebytes and the problem will be solved, on Linux things are a little different.

How to know if you have a virus on Linux

Recognizing the presence of malware on Linux can be a challenging task, but there are some warning signs to look out for; “symptoms” may include inexplicable system slowdown, abnormal application behavior, suspicious network activity and excessive use of system resources, similarly to what can happen in the Windows and Android counterparts.

Monitoring your system carefully and using monitoring tools such as ps, top, and netstat can help spot anomalies.

Where malware and viruses might hide on Linux

Although, like on other operating systems in theory, as long as you don’t download “strange things” from “strange sites”, some of these viruses they could easily hide on legitimate platforms, it is not uncommon in fact that up Github malware is placed, some even open source, the precautions in this case are independent of the operating system.

However, it is possible that these viruses on Linux can circulate safely on their standard protocols (sudo, snap and flatpak)?

Well it is possible that some malware manage to infiltrate legitimate sources such as official repositories or software distribution platforms such as sudo, Flatpak or Snaptherefore however absurd it is in fact a real possibility.

This type of attack is known as a “supply chain attack”. and is a growing concern in various cybersecurity communities.

To mitigate the risk of supply chain attacks, open-source organizations and projects take stringent security measures, such as packet encryption, digital signature verification, continuous scanning to detect anomalous behavior and other security practices.

However, There is no completely attack-proof solutionand security is an ever-evolving challenge.

Users can do their part by adopting the security practices mentioned above, keeping their systems updated and being careful to download software only from reputable sources. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility between software developers, organizations that operate deployment infrastructures, and end users.

Any solutions like ClamAV

For those who want an additional level of protection, you can install Linux antivirus software like ClamAV.

These programs can scan your files and directories for known malware and potential threats, but it still needs to be said Antiviruses for Linux are not necessary for all users and can affect system performance.

Another solution could be to search on a search engine to see if any malicious programs have recently been found for Linux ed possibly remove it with the “purge” command Linux (sudo apt purge program_name).

ClamAV, however, could be problematic to be used for those who are unfamiliar with the terminal or with operating systems that work with command lines, as we would say in jargon nowadays, not exactly “user friendly”, although developers have also built us a graphical interface, this is not exactly among the most intuitive.

In general, viruses on Linux (as in any other operating system), it would be better not to take them at all.

If desired, there are also other antivirus and antimalware solutions on Linux it should be noted that some are paid, and the matter should be dealt with elsewhere.

Tips for avoiding viruses on Linux

Keeping a Linux system secure requires caution and awareness. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of malware infection on Linux:

Download the software only from reliable sources and use i official repositories of your distribution.

and use i of your distribution. Maintain the system and software updated to benefit from security fixes .

to benefit from . Limit the use of account with administrator privileges only when necessary.

only when necessary. Configure a firewall to limit unwanted connections.

to limit unwanted connections. Use complex passwords and unique to accounts.

and unique to accounts. Perform regularly backup of important data .

. Educate yourself and other users about IT security.

Conclusions

While Linux may offer greater resistance to malware than other operating systems, it is not immune, and cybersecurity is a shared responsibility between developers, organizations, and end users.

The lack of a pre-installed virus checker on Linux forces users to adopt responsible cybersecurity practices to protect their system. With awareness and preventative measures, you can enjoy a safe and malware-free Linux experience.

