Viruses | Nine people died of the disease caused by the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea

Nine one person has died of hemorrhagic fever caused by the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

Marburg hemorrhagic fever is almost as deadly as Ebola hemorrhagic fever.

Last week, the government of Equatorial Guinea announced it was investigating suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever in the eastern part of the country near the borders with Gabon and Cameroon. Now these areas are quarantined.

Minister of Health Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba said that the closure of the areas was decided after discussions with the World Health Organization WHO and the UN.

Ebola virus like the Marburg virus belongs to the group of filoviruses. Among other things, it causes a high fever, which is often accompanied by bleeding. There is no effective treatment or vaccine for the disease caused by the Marburg virus.

According to the WHO, in addition to the nine deaths, 16 other people have had suspicious symptoms. In addition to fever, these have vomited blood.