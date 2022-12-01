Thursday, December 1, 2022
Viruses | Hus: The rs virus is now spreading among children

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to Hus, almost 20 children are being treated in its children’s departments because of the rs virus.

Rs virus findings the number has increased in recent weeks, says the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) in its announcement. According to the release, almost 20 children are being treated in Husi’s children’s departments because of the rs virus.

The RS virus puts a greater burden on children’s health care than the coronavirus, says Hus’ children’s infectious disease doctor Tea Nieminen in the bulletin.

Rs virus typically causes lower respiratory tract infections in newborns, infants and young children.

Small babies under 12 weeks of age are at the greatest risk for serious disease, the release states. Especially children born prematurely have an increased risk of getting serious rs infection. However, the majority of Rs virus infections that lead to hospitalization are found in basically healthy children.

According to Nieminen, there is no specific medicine available for rs virus infection. In hospital care, the child’s hydration is taken care of and breathing is supported, if necessary, with, among other things, supplemental oxygen.

RS virus is spread by droplet infection, and its incubation period is usually 4–5 days. The infected person secretes the virus for about a week after the first symptoms.

The symptoms include difficulty breathing, which can appear as clear wheezing or wheezing and an increased respiratory rate, the release describes.

The child may also have mucus and fever. In small infants, the only symptom may be shortness of breath. Sequelae can include, for example, ear infections.

According to Nieminen, an infant often gets infected from a sibling who attends daycare. That’s why guardians of small babies should avoid places where there are a lot of people and follow careful hand hygiene, says Nieminen.

If a baby is suspected of having an rs virus infection and has, for example, breathing or eating difficulties, you should call the emergency number 116 117. In emergencies, you should call the emergency number 112.

