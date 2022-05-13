Plants cannot contract COVID-19, but they can be infected with a number of other viruses. Some of these viruses can cause huge crop problems. A ringspot virus, for example, threatens papaya fruit trees in Taiwan. There are options to combat the plant viruses, such as proteins to cure the leaves. But two Taiwanese high school students have found a new antiviral tactic: electrocution plants.

Plants subjected to shock afterwards they have become less vulnerable to viral infections, the young scientists now report. You might think of this shock treatment as a vaccine, Fu-Ru Li and Shao-Jyun Lai note. The two girls are in their senior years at Taipei First Girls’ High School in Taipei City. As part of a research project, they worked with tobacco plants (Nicotiana benthamiana).

This species is a good model for testing because it has been studied extensively. It is also in the same family as some important crops, such as tomatoes. Electric shocks should stress a plant in much the same way a virus would, the kids reasoned, activating its immune system. Usually, when a virus attacks, it increases the production of a chemical in the leaves, says Shao-Jyun.

Called salicylic acid, this natural compound is responsible for aspirin’s ability to fight inflammation. In tobacco plants, this compound activates a gene called PR1. It triggers a reaction that warns the plant to establish a defense against a virus. “Works to send messages to other leaves”explains Fu-Ru. Shao-Jyun adds, essentially warning a plant: “Oh, there is a virus. You should get ready! “

Many types of stress, such as heat and drought, can activate a plant’s immune system. But a brief electric shock should get the same immune benefits and without harming the plant. At least, that was the idea.

Virus: a shock like vaccine

When each plant was a few weeks old, the boys threaded two copper wires into the stem under a leaf. The wires were connected to a device that sent an electric current to the stem through one wire and then back to the device through the other wire. The plants were electrocuted at different voltages and for different periods of time. If the tension was too high or the shock lasted too long, the leaves wilted.

Fu-Ru and Shao-Jyun achieved the best results by delivering a current of 10 volts for 10 minutes. Three hours after this shock treatment, the boys froze the leaves of a plant and then extracted the genetic information from the plant using PCR. Short for polymerase chain reaction, is a technique used to identify genes. These tests showed that the PR1 gene in the treated plants was activated.

And it has proven effective, young researchers now show. Fu-Ru and Shao-Jyun scratched the leaves of the treated and untreated plants with a grainy sand-like material to create open cuts. So the guys crushed the virus-infected leaves into a juice. Next, they rubbed that juice on the injured, but otherwise healthy leaves.

They hoped their electrocuted plants would show fewer viral infections than untreated plants. And that’s what happened, the electroshock treatment reduced the virus levels by about half. PR1 gene expression in treated plants was much stronger than in untreated plants. This indicates that the treated plants have a stronger immune defense.

The next step will be to make the vaccine last longer. At this time, the shock treatment it starts to fade after about a day, the boys discover. This would suggest that plants may need a lot of booster shocks.

Furthermore, farmers would not find it practical to treat the plants in their fields one by one. So, the kids studied a form of group therapy. By sticking two copper plates into a pot, they produced a current that traveled through the soil and into the plant’s roots. One day, the students hope, farmers might be able to send such a current across a field, treating many plants at the same time.

The idea of ​​vaccinating an entire field with a household appliance reminds Shao-Jyun of a science fiction movie, he says. But he can also imagine a world where the concept is a reality. “Before a seasonal viral infection, you can use it as a dose to boost plant immunity”He says.

Meanwhile, she and Fu-Ru are showcasing their new antiviral treatment at this week’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). After two years online, ISEF opened this week in Atlanta, Georgia. More than 1,100 high school students from all over the world came to participate. Another 500 students competed virtually this year.

The ISEF, which offers nearly $ 8 million in prizes, has been run by the Society for Science since this annual competition began in 1950.