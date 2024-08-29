Viruses | Adenovirus is still raging in the Kainuu brigade, two have been admitted to the intensive care unit

Viruses|On Wednesday, about ten people from the brigade were hospitalized due to respiratory symptoms, of which two were in the intensive care unit.

Adenovirus situation In the Kainuu brigade in Kajaani, it has not gotten worse, but it hasn’t gotten better either, the brigade’s chief of staff, lieutenant colonel Jukka Vuorisalmi, told STT on Thursday.

According to him, on Wednesday, about ten conscripts from the brigade were hospitalized due to respiratory symptoms.

“Over the course of a couple of weeks, there have been about 30 of them in total,” says Vuorisalmi, referring to conscripts who were hospitalized.

Two conscripts were in the intensive care unit on Wednesday due to respiratory symptoms, Vuorisalmi says.

“One in Kainuu Central Hospital and the other in Oulu University Hospital”, he elaborates.

Adenovirus cases have been found in the Kainuu brigade more than in other garrisons, but the number of adenovirus cases found in Defense Forces garrisons has increased moderately throughout the country in recent weeks.

Mountain strait says that the exact number of those affected by the adenovirus is not known, as only some of the conscripts affected by respiratory symptoms are tested. About 80–90 percent of those tested have contracted adenovirus.

“For those suffering from respiratory symptoms, it is assumed that it is an adenovirus, that we know how to prepare for it,” says Vuorisalmi.

Vuorisalmi cannot say exactly how many sick people have already recovered or are recovering. This week, about a thousand conscripts had visited the reception of the garrison hospital, most of them due to respiratory symptoms. At the same time last week, the figure was about the same.

“However, we are talking about hundreds who are sick”, he says about the current situation.

Adenovirus cases have been growing rapidly in the Kainuu brigade in recent weeks. The brigade has a total of approximately 2,500 conscripts.

In the brigade actions familiar from corona times have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease, such as the use of masks and limiting human contact. Actions and restrictions still continue to be used.

According to Vuorisalmi, the brigade considered closing the gates completely, but for now conscripts are going on their holidays as usual.

“But we especially emphasize that if you’re sick, you shouldn’t hide it and then go home to make loved ones sick,” says Vuorisalmi.

According to the Institute of Health and Welfare, adenoviruses usually cause inflammation in the upper respiratory tract, the symptom of which is high fever.