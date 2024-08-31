Viruses | Adenovirus does not slow down in the Kainuu brigade – Many conscripts also have another disease at the same time

Viruses|Efforts have been made to prevent infections, for example, by canceling the possibility of conscripts to have evenings off outside the garrison and directing the sick to separate rest wards.

31.8. 18:56

Adenovirus has not loosened his grip on the Kainuu brigade this week. Infections are spread out in the brigade at speed in recent weeks.

There are a total of approximately 2,500 conscripts in the Kainuu brigade. About a thousand of them visited the health center this week by Thursday, says the brigade’s chief of staff, lieutenant colonel Jukka Vuorisalmi.

About 80–90 percent of the visits were due to respiratory symptoms.

Adenovirus tests according to Vuorisalmi, a few dozen are made per week. In the current week, the vast majority of conscripts tested have been diagnosed with adenovirus.

In addition to adenovirus, many of those tested also have another infection, for example, coronavirus or mycoplasma. Mycoplasma is a bacterium that causes respiratory tract infections in children and young adults.

“The chief doctor at the health center said that it has been very common,” says Vuorisalmi.

According to Vuorisalmi, “ten” conscripts were hospitalized on Thursday. There were two conscripts in intensive care. On Saturday, Vuorisalmi had no more recent figures to give about the situation.

Infections efforts have been made to prevent it, for example by canceling the possibility of conscripts to have evenings off outside the garrison and directing the sick to separate rest wards.

According to Vuorisalmi, from the beginning of next week, the use of the military home will also be restricted so that it can only be used by one base unit at a time.

So far, conscripts’ ability to go on vacation has not been limited.

“We thought about it seriously for this weekend, but we haven’t come to that solution, at least not yet,” says Vuorisalmi.

However, conscripts have been instructed to stay in the garrison’s rest ward for the weekend if they have symptoms. Now the brigade is monitoring whether new measures are needed next week or whether the number of infections starts to decline.

Adenovirus spread by contact or droplet infection, especially in spaces where there are many people close together. The incubation period is from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.

Hand washing protects against infections. Most of the diseases caused by the virus are mild.