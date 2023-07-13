Viruses | A bird flu infection has been detected in a fur animal for the first time in Finland

Blue fox Kausti has been diagnosed with bird flu. In addition, virus samples from four other animals are being typed.

Fur farm Blue foxes have been infected with bird flu in Kausti, Central Ostrobothnia. It is the same type of H5N1 virus that has caused several mass deaths of wild birds recently, the Food Agency informs.

In addition, the animals of four other fur farms in South and Central Ostrobothnia have been found to have the influenza virus, the more precise typing of which is still in progress.

In Finland, avian influenza has not previously been detected in farmed fur animals. On the other hand, infection in wild foxes has been confirmed twice in Finland.

Avian flu viruses are poorly contagious to humans. Infection usually requires close contact with infected animals or their secretions.

Influenza viruses was found in the Food Agency’s laboratory tests of the samples that the keepers had sent to be examined in order to find out the cause of the illness or death of the animals.

The sources of infection in fur farms are being investigated, but most likely the infections come from wild birds.

Bird flu infection in fur animals does not cause the shelter to be subject to restrictions imposed by the animal disease authority.

In fur animals in addition to the bird flu virus, other pathogens that infect humans, such as coronavirus and salmonella, can occur. In fur farms, efforts must be made to prevent wild birds from coming into contact with animals in the farm as well as effective rodent control.

Bird flu has been found in large numbers in wild birds this summer. A particularly large number of infections have occurred in laughter logs throughout Europe.

The Food Agency is currently examining samples from several mass deaths of seagulls from different parts of Finland.