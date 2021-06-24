Virus, “We risk the same autumn 2020. Delta variant is rampant”

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be scary, it is above all to worry delta variant the one that is bringing Britain back to its knees. The percentage of infections with that viral strain is also growing dramatically in our country. By August – reads the Repubblica newspaper – the forecast of the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will be the dominant one, by the end of the summer even 90% of infections, which warns: “Beware of loosen the measures too much otherwise you risk an autumn like that of 2020 ». And the invitation that goes out to all European countries is to tighten the time between the first and second dose since studies have shown that all vaccines seem to offer consistent protection, but only in the complete cycle, as confirmed by the UK experience.

From Lombardy, to Sicily, from Emilia Romagna to Sardinia to Campania – continues Repubblica – (where the Delta would have already been found in 25% of the sequenced swabs), the Regions deal with the variant that promises to be the one that can put the restart is at risk. Not for its lethality, but for its contagiousness, especially among young people. On average between twenty and thirty years old and not vaccinated. In Piacenza the most striking case where the outbreak discovered in two logistic poles between young and unvaccinated workers is giving many problems to the ASL trackers given that out of 800 close contacts of the 25 positives called, as many as 300 did not respond to the call. “Now we are also activating the police to track them down.”