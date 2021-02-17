Trucks on Monday at a checkpoint on a highway in Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic), near the German border. MARTIN DIVISEK / EFE

The spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus threatens to return the European Union to the starting box of the border crisis triggered by the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Now as then, Germany is leading the imposition of restrictions on passage of people and vehicles, which has already caused the first large lines of trucks in the Czech Republic. The domino effect of the closing of borders already threatens to spread to other countries bordering on German territory, such as Italy and Denmark. The European Commission, for now, is limited to recalling the obligation to clear the way to the transport of goods, so as not to break supply chains, and to cross-border workers in essential services. But the tension between Berlin and neighboring capitals is increasing and the integrity of the Schengen zone is once again in danger.

Since the beginning of the year, when the spread of the new variants began to become general, eight of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen zone have notified the European Commission of the reintroduction of controls in some part of their internal borders: Finland, Hungary, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Norway, Portugal and Germany. The Commission is vigilant to ensure that the restrictions are commensurate with the risk of the virus spreading and that they do not disrupt the internal market or unduly restrict freedom of movement. But Brussels does not hide its concern about any of the measures, in particular those of Belgium, which has reestablished controls at all its borders, and Germany, which since Sunday prevents free movement across its land borders from the Czech Republic and Austria.

Brussels, however, is limited for the moment to remind the States of the recommendation on restrictions approved by the Council of the EU on February 1 stipulating that “in principle, a test should not be required of workers in the sector of transport and providers of transport services ”. The agreed guidelines state that, in the event that the transporter test is essential, “rapid antigen tests must be used.” The recommendation introduced a new category on the epidemiological map to indicate as “dark red” areas where the presence of the virus, including new variants, is more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. In these cases, the States may isolate these areas and restrict the entry and exit of travelers as much as possible, although without completely cutting off transport flows.

But the controls imposed by Germany have caused the first traffic jams on entry routes from the Czech Republic. On Monday, the first working day of restrictions, long lines of trucks formed at border points with the German states of Saxony and Bavaria. Several carriers interviewed by public television claimed to have waited between two and a half and three hours to cross.

The closure went into effect at midnight from Saturday to Sunday. Since then, only German citizens or citizens with fixed residence in the country, transporters and cross-border workers in essential sectors, such as health, can enter the border with the Czech Republic. And they must submit a negative PCR test or undergo an antigen test at the border.

30,000 workers

According to figures from the Federal Employment Agency, 33,800 Czechs cross every day to work in Germany. And only a small part of them, 1,500, do so in healthcare. This means that non-essential German companies that employ them will not be able to count on them for the duration of the restrictions, currently 10 days.

Germany defends closure despite warnings from Brussels. Chancellor Angela Merkel has been warning since January that she was not going to allow unnecessary trips to her territory from others with lax measures. Germany has a 14-day cumulative incidence of 137 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and has been falling for four weeks in a row. Czech Republic, seven times more (964). Since the beginning of November, the Germans have endured the almost total closure of public life. Since then, the hotel business, leisure or culture have not opened. In mid-December non-essential commerce and education also closed. Primary schools and nurseries are beginning to open in some Länder.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder traveled to the Schirnding border point on Sunday, where he explained that the Bavarian regions with the highest incidence are those bordering the Czech Republic. While Bavaria has, on average, 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, these areas exceed 300. Right on the other side, the Czech region of Cheb is at 848. “This situation is dangerous for us,” said Söder. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday that the measure, which he did not want to refer to as “border closure” but as “temporary controls”, is “extraordinary.”

Tyrol

The decision to close the border with Austria has to do with an outbreak of the South African variant of the coronavirus in the Tyrol region. As of Sunday, 251 suspected cases had been counted. In March last year this region, and more specifically the famous Ischgl ski resort, became the epicenter of the spread of the virus in Europe. The stations have remained open despite the cases that are being recorded these weeks. The Austrian Government has also imposed exit restrictions from the Tyrol to the rest of its territory to try to prevent the expansion of the variant. According to the Austrian daily Kurier, more than 1,000 travelers were checked at the Bavarian-Tyrolean border in the first 10 hours after the restrictions came into force in Germany. The police prevented a quarter from crossing. Several Austrian politicians, including the interior minister, have called the restrictions “unacceptable”. The governor of Tyrol assured that closing the border will not serve to contain the virus and will be chaos.

The automotive industry, one of the potentially hardest hit if the supply chain is disrupted, has already sounded alarms. Sigrid de Vries, general secretary of Clepa (the European automotive components association), warns that the closure of borders and inspections at border crossings “can lead to critical delays in the supply chain” that could even “slow down production and endanger jobs ”. The sector fears that there will be a massive traffic jam like the one registered in Dover (United Kingdom) at the end of December when France imposed tests on truckers arriving in the country.

The recommendation agreed upon by the 27 states that in the event that the restrictive measures imply an impact on the supply chains “the systematic test requirements must be lifted immediately to preserve the functioning of the green lanes”, that is, the preferential routes enabled to the start of the pandemic to keep transport moving from one country to another.

Brussels has also recalled that the guidelines provide special treatment for cross-border workers, that is, those who reside in one country but cross to another for work reasons daily. The recommendation states that people who cross the border daily or very frequently “for work, business, education, family, medical care or other care” should be exempted from the obligation of testing and quarantine. If the obligation to carry out tests is introduced, it must be done with a frequency that is not disproportionate. And if both sides of the border are in the same epidemiological situation, no type of test should be imposed.