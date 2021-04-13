M.do the corona researchers have to correct themselves? Throttle your warning sirens? The British variant B.1.1.7, it can suddenly be read everywhere, is, contrary to what is claimed, not more deadly than the original virus. Virologists, epidemiologists, and even the Chancellor with her speech about “a new pandemic”, are being attacked in social networks. And with what? With two comparatively special, small and difficult to generalize real-world studies by British researchers. A revolution? Probably not scientifically, and that can be shown nicely in the studies themselves.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

A quick look back: After the appearance of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 at the end of last year and after analyzing the spread data in southern England and London, British virologists and epidemiologists quickly agreed that the virus strain, with its more than a dozen, quickly agreed different mutations in the genome is a particular pathogen. This variant was presumably created in September. It quickly replaced the original “wild-type” virus variant. Epidemiologically, everything soon indicated that B.1.1.7 multiplies faster, or at least that it can be transmitted much more easily. An evolutionary advantage for the virus, which is important for the infection process because it accelerates the pandemic. It wasn’t fundamentally new.

Another variant, D614G, was also noticed with a higher transferability. However, the large number of mutations established in a short time suggested that B.1.1.7 could be even more contagious and would quickly prevail against the original viruses that had been circulating up to then. At the end of January, the first reports came out about the British health service and the government’s “Nervtag” group in London, showing that the spread in southern England had also led to increased hospital admissions and more severe cases, especially among younger people. In the weeks that followed, several top-class research groups worked to clarify in the laboratory as well as in clinics, municipalities and with the help of epidemiological models whether the mutations really make the B.1.1.7 virus sicker and particularly deadly. Hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 patients were included. Most recently, when the variant spread rapidly in Europe and soon also dominated in Germany, there was hardly any doubt: lethality and the risk of severe Covid diseases are considered to be significantly higher – compared to the “old” virus type, a good 60 percent higher.

One study, two completely different interpretations

This statement has now been called into question, it was said yesterday – in some sources by no means without a touch of satisfaction that the scientists were again mistaken. Nicholas Davies, however, a B.1.1.7 specialist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, quickly corrected the numbers. Three weeks ago he and his colleagues published a publication on the increased mortality rate after B.1.1.7 infections in “Nature” released. “Completely in accordance with what has been measured so far,” commented Davies on the result of the in “Lancet Infectious Diseases” published clinical genome study that was published this Tuesday. Completely different, however, when the new study by Dan Frampton from University College London is interpreted in public. How is that possible?

Obviously, exaggerated conclusions were drawn quickly. The investigation was carried out at two clinics in north-east London. Samples were taken and 341 were included for detailed genome sequencing of the patients who presented or were admitted there because of Covid between November 9 and December 20 – before the British vaccination starts. As it turned out, almost two hundred of them were infected with B.1.1.7, the rest with the “old” variant. The patients were checked to see how they were doing as the disease progressed. The Covid-19 severity was determined no later than two weeks after the PCR test or the first symptoms, and a clinical balance was drawn up after 28 days. Conclusion: We do not see any connection between B.1.1.7 and the severity of the disease. ”16 percent of the B.1.1.7 patients died in the course of the 28 days, but also 17 percent of the other Covid-19 patients. In terms of severity, too, there were hardly any discrepancies in the number of artificially ventilated patients. However: The age graduation gave initial indications that there could still be differences. Among the people infected with B.1.1.7 there were more younger patients under the age of 60, and comparatively more of them died than in the group infected with the virus of origin – even though those infected with B.1.1.7 had clearly fewer previous illnesses on average had. In the B.1.1.7 patients, ventilation was started earlier on average. And: The viral load, i.e. the amount of virus in the samples, was greater in the younger ones. The scientists rate this more as an indication of the easier transferability of the variant. However, a higher viral load in the upper respiratory tract can also mean a severe course.