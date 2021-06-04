ofChristina Denk shut down

Questions about the origin of the coronavirus arise again and again. The virus researchers now show videos from Wuhan at work. Apparently, numerous protective measures are missing.

Wuhan – How did the coronavirus come about? A question that has been asked again and again since the beginning of the pandemic. Videos from the Institute of Virology in Wuhan have now surfaced. They were created two years before the outbreak of the pandemic. The researchers can be seen working with bats. There is obviously a clear lack of security measures.

No masks, no protective clothing and gloves are always missing. taiwannews first reported on the recordings in January. They are videos that were broadcast on Chinese state television in December 2017. They were supposed to demonstrate the work of laboratory chief Shi Zhengli and her team of scientists. The institute’s staff are researching the origin of the SARS viruses.

Missing protective clothing in SARS research: videos show what went wrong

Although the researchers in Wuhan work in a highly secure laboratory for researching dangerous viruses, a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory, the recordings show numerous failures. Again and again, the researchers hardly ever wear protective clothing, especially when working in nature. Potentially infectious feces are collected with the bare hand, describes taiwannews the recordings.

And while some scientists wear full-body suits to collect the bats, their colleagues treat the animals in everyday clothing. In one sequence, a “team member in a camouflage T-shirt and without personal protective equipment can be seen at the entrance to a cave in Yunnan where many coronaviruses develop,” the newspaper said. It is important to mention here: In addition to the SARS viruses, there are also less dangerous coronaviruses, among other things Leibniz Institute.

But how much the protective clothing brings the researchers, should they wear it, is also doubtful. In the recordings, a scientist describes how easily the bats’ bites can be felt through the gloves. The New York Post shows in a video some excerpts of the scenes that also present the bites. (see video)

Recordings from the Wuhan laboratory: laboratory boss disagrees – “This job is not that dangerous”

“This job is not as dangerous as everyone thinks,” said laboratory manager Shi Zhengli in an article in the Chinese journal “China Science Exploration Center”. Although the bats carry many viruses, the “probability of infecting a person directly would be very low,” continued Shi Zhengli. The text was later deleted by the Chinese censors, so taiwannews.

Shi Zhengli also said her staff would take more extensive security measures in areas where they suspected bats with human-borne viruses. “In most cases, only the usual protection is used,” says the head of the laboratory.

The origin of SARS-CoV-2 and the institute in Wuhan had come into focus again in recent weeks. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on three sick employees at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic. An unpublished study available to the Daily Mail even speaks of an active cover-up. US President Biden gave a new intelligence investigation 90 days to investigate the suspicion. (chd)

List of rubric lists: © Kyodo News / imago