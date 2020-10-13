It is generally believed that once a person is cured of the corona virus infection, he is not re-infected. Now this notion has been rejected by American scientists. They say that if the patient recovering from a corona infection does not take precautions, then he or she may again become vulnerable to corona. He also said that the risk of getting corona infected for a second time is high.This study, published in the famous science journal Lancet Infectious Disease, found evidence that for the first time a patient has been infected with two different variants of the corona virus. Research from the University of Nevada in the US showed that a 25-year-old male was infected with two different variants of the corona virus within 48 days. Her corona report came negative after being first infected with the variant. After which he was discharged from the hospital, but later he was again infected with another variant of Corona.

Second time, patients are more at risk

This research says that the second time the patient was infected with the corona virus, his condition was worse than before. Due to this, he was put on oxygen support in the hospital. This confirms that once infected with the corona virus there is no guarantee that you cannot become infected with the corona again.

The patient was infected twice in 48 days

Researchers conducted the corona test for the first time in April 2020. In which its report came positive. In a second test done a few days later, the patient recovered from a corona infection. Then in June 2020, he was admitted to the hospital after witnessing several severe symptoms of corona virus including fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea and diarrhea. After which his corona virus test came back positive.

People recovering from infection are also important to protect

It has been told in this research that the patient has now been discharged from the hospital. However, researchers have said that all individuals should take adequate precautions to avoid the corona virus, even if they have already recovered after being infected with the corona virus. He said that this research suggests that individuals who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 should continue to take serious precautions about the virus.



Patients cannot recover from infection

The author of this research paper, Professor Mark Pandori of the University of Nevada, said that there are still many unknowns regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and the immune system’s response. Our findings indicate that past SARS-CoV-2 infections may not protect against future infections. He said this is an important finding, as such cases are rarely seen in general.