Boris Johnson’s science advisers sketched a terrifying immediate future in Britain on Monday. They estimate that exactly 50,000 infections and 200 deaths a day will occur in the country within a month if they are not taken new drastic measures against the spread of the coronavirus. It is the first apocalyptic scenario that arises about this second wave of the pandemic in Europe, where no other government wants to put figures in the short term, despite witnessing a constant escalation of infections – with England, France, Spain and Lisbon in the lead – as symptoms of discouragement begin to appear. Without going any further, the Minister of Health of the Czech Republic, Adam Vojtech, resigned yesterday so that the Executive can try another strategy against outbreaks.

It is true that the forecasts in the United Kingdom tend to be the most catastrophic on the continent since the beginning of the epidemic, and that then the Johnson Executive flirted with the theory of herd immunity against a pathogen that the ‘premier’ himself underestimated. In March, scientists set a worst-case scenario at 500,000 deaths and then up to 100,000. Fortunately, none of them have been fulfilled, although the balance is devastating: the total number of deaths on British soil until this Monday was 41,877, and 396,749 that of patients.

With the experience gained in the first viral wave, the size of the second wave, and the greater efficacy of tests and studies, scientists now conclude that the country is heading for the 50,000 new infections daily, the volume currently added by all the European territories attached to the World Health Organization. The forecast therefore seems excessive, but it has its reason for being. If you go to the fine print, experts have found a pattern, consisting of an “exponential” increase in infections, which causes new patients to double week after week. It is not a unique situation: Europe as a whole registers more weekly cases now than at the beginning of the pandemic.

The exponential growth was recognized yesterday by the government’s medical director, Chris Whitty, and scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, in a public appearance on the eve of Johnson’s cabinet deciding today to announce new mobility restrictions. The two experts assured that the United Kingdom is at an epidemiological “critical point” and is also walking in a “wrong direction”, since the current restrictions do not serve as a shock against a daily increase of more than 3,000 new patients. In other words, something continues to fail despite the fact that the Government has already burned several cartridges in this combat: the last, the reduction to half a dozen of the people authorized to meet.

This Tuesday, the circle could narrow. Boris Johnson will possibly announce that the assembly permit only applies to people residing in the same home. And it is taken for granted that the Executive will impose strong limitations on mobility in England – what happens in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland depends on their administrations – and the early closure of restaurants and pubs. A flexible confinement designed to stop the spread especially in hard-hit areas like West Yorkshire and the Midlands, where no one is safe. Whitty noted that the second wave affects all age groups.

More restrictions



“If there were 5,000 (cases) today, there would be 10,000 next week, 20,000 the following week, 40,000 a week later, and you can see that by mid-October, if this continues, it will end with about 50,000 cases per day,” explained the cabinet medical director to justify the adoption of more stringent restrictions. “As hospitalizations rise there is, in turn, an increase in deaths “, added the scientist, who assured that the infected population in the last six months does not exceed 8% of the British and that the current virus is as violent as that of last March.

And soon he will have a partner. Johnson’s scientific advisers admit their fear of the arrival of autumn and winter, in which the cold will facilitate the spread of covid-19 and its coexistence with the flu and colds; a cocktail that also worries the German and French authorities, who, for example, debate about the storm sweep, for example. “At this moment, the season of the year is against. We now enter the season – late autumn and (early) winter – which facilitates respiratory viruses, and it is very likely that it will benefit the covid, as it does, for example, with the flu.