Gilles Bloch, Chairman and CEO of Inserm, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Monday, September 28, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Gilles Bloch, Chairman and CEO of Inserm, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Monday September 28, 2020. Circulation of Covid-19, treatment techniques, vaccine … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Braklia.

Active circulation of the virus

The number of people hospitalized because of Covid-19 has passed the 6,000 patient mark. “We are clearly facing a rapid recirculation of the virus”, observes Gilles Bloch.

“We are clearly facing a rapid recirculation of the virus,” says Gilles Bloch, CEO of Inserm. “Its dangerousness is not less than in spring” pic.twitter.com/yC4MR1uVm5 – franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 28, 2020

If the virus has “probably transferred”, “its dangerousness is not less” that spring estimates the CEO of Inserm. “We really must not let our guard down”, he warns.

“Huge Improved” Treatment Methods

“We have improved enormously” in the techniques of care for patients with Covid-19 in hospital, assures Gilles Bloch. “Today, the probability of going into intensive care for a patient who arrives at the hospital has been halved”, assures the CEO of Inserm. The survival rate of patients arriving at the hospital has also increased by “several tens of percent” compared to the start of the epidemic, he rejoices.

“We have improved tremendously in the treatment method. Today the probability of going to intensive care has been halved for a patient who arrives at the hospital,” continues Gilles Bloch, CEO of Inserm. “We are really making significant progress” pic.twitter.com/24a88OCebV – franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 28, 2020

“A vaccine in the heart of winter” at the earliest

“There has been an extraordinary mobilization of the scientific community, of the industrial community. There are 300 projects being launched all over the world”, says Gilles Bloch about a possible vaccine against Covid-19. “We can be reasonably optimistic, there are trials which are in phase 3, trials on thousands of healthy volunteers which make it possible to provide elements of efficacy and safety”, he continues.

“In the best optimistic scenarios, we could have a vaccine in the depths of winter”, declares the CEO of Inserm. “There are enough leads to say that if it is not in the heart of winter, it will be within the year or within two years”, assures the CEO of Inserm.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Monday September 28, 2020: