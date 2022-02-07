Rangers and volunteers battle flames and strong winds to control a fire sweeping through Aberdare National Park in central Kenya.

The fire broke out on Saturday night and “travels very quickly,” said an official with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the state agency that manages the national parks.

Fire devours “the pasture. It’s spreading and it’s very windy,” said this official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

“We mobilized the community and our people in the region and today (Sunday) they did what they could (…) But they were overwhelmed”, he added.

The park became famous in 1952 because Elizabeth II, then a British princess visiting Kenya, learned that her father, King George VI, had died. She was staying at the Treetops Hotel, built into a tree in the wilds of Aberdare.

Rhino Ark, a Kenyan nature protection NGO, said on Twitter that it had deployed helicopters to assess the extent of the fire.

Located about 100 kilometers north of the capital, Nairobi, the park has spectacular waterfalls, lush bamboo forests and a wide variety of wildlife such as leopards, elephants and black rhinos.

