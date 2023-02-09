At the Segafredo Arena it is a slaughter for 30′ and a catwalk for 10′. Don’t deceive the final result, Virtus misses the exam at home to see the playoffs, collapsing even under a -37 never seen in Bologna, before alleviating the deficit in the last quarter.

The match against Barcelona ends with a bad knockout (75-92), the result of a tragic second quarter when the away team dominates across the board while Bologna does the impossible wrong. Barca presents itself with its thinking and heavy quintet, with Laprovittola play who immediately hits from three and Mirotic who does the same. Then Vesely crashing into traffic. Bologna, without Cordinier and Ojeleye but with Teodosic and Lunberg back, starts stammering shots and possessions, is immediately 6-13 on the wing, mends Teodosic from three who combines with Bako to ignite the Bolognese attack. In fact, Virtus takes heart, it’s up to Beli to come off the bench and immediately make a large number with a bicycle kick. However, Barcelona has many weapons, at the first siren they are ahead 17-22. Then it was Lundberg’s turn to slip into the Catalan defense with speed, Beli did not find his shot pursued by Martinez while Tobey and Abrines made themselves felt in attack. Bologna stops again, wasting three comfortable shots from below so it ends up at -9 (23-32). Teodosic is back near Beli but in the Bologna area he struggles a lot to score points, Jaiteh is a disaster. Barcelona takes advantage of it by shooting a 0-21 that is worth +22 (23-45) with the returns of Mirotic and Laprovittola, deadly in hitting the Virtussino chaos together with Abrines. Teodosic, still debilitated from the flu, is unable to ignite. Nobody does.