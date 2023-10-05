Banchi’s team led for three quarters of the opening match of the European season but were defeated in the final

Escapes, comebacks, great partials. And the regret of not being able to finish the race. Between Virtus Bologna and Zalgiris Kaunas it is a continuous back and forth with no holds barred, but in the end the Lithuanians come out on top. Virtus’ Euroleague starts with a disappointment: Mickey’s 18 points and Isaia Cordinier’s 9 assists are not enough to bring home the victory. Banchi’s team remained ahead for three quarters, but was defeated in the final period by a Zalgiris team capable of always remaining in the game even in moments of crisis.

Escapes and comebacks — It is Zalgiris who immediately tries to escape in the first quarter. Banchi’s team is a diesel: the intensity is there, the points are not. It is mainly Hackett and Belinelli who look for the basket, but with little success (only 1 out of 8 at the start for the two Italians). Zalgiris escapes, but not for long: a triple from Cordinier rings the charge and restores enthusiasm to PalaDozza, then Shengelia and Dobric come into play. A super partial of 21-5 brings Virtus to +8 at the end of the first quarter. The script seems to repeat itself in the second quarter too: Banchi’s team repeatedly tries to shake off Evans and his teammates, who however manage to keep calm and come back. The +15 signed by Jalen Smith does not scare the Lithuanians: the warm hands of Mitrou-Long and Manek give Maksvytis important points from the bench and bring Virtus back into range, who go into the long break at +5 (42-37). See also Venados Basketball retaliates and crushes the Caballeros de Culiacán 94-68

Evans unstoppable — Everything seems to be in balance again, but it is only the beginning of a new solo for Banchi’s team, which clings to a great Jordan Mickey and the direction of Isaia Cordinier. Two triples and a dunk from the American help Virtus put 15 points between themselves and Zalgiris, defeated but not defeated. And once again the opponents find the mental energy to react. Cordinier blocks, but the Lithuanians hammer and manage to close the third quarter at -7 led by an extraordinary Keenan Evans (25 points for him). The former Maccabi player is unstoppable: Virtus’ lead is slowly crumbled basket after basket. And in the finale the inertia has completely changed. It was Evans himself who scored the Lithuanians’ first lead since the start of the match with 3 minutes to go. It’s the decisive overtaking: Virtus tries, stays alive thanks to Mickey, but isn’t very clear. And he sensationally wastes the last possession to get the game back on track. With 3.8 seconds left, Cordinier missed the throw and found the ball in his hand outside the field of play, thus giving possession to Zalgiris. Who thanks, and leaves PalaDozza with the victory. It ends 82 to 79. See also The minimum age to compete in figure skating is raised from 15 to 17

Virtus: Mickey 18; Shengelia 17; Cordinier, Dobrich 12.

Zalgiris: Evans 25; Ulanovas 11; Smits 10

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 11:18 pm)

