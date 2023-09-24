Nine days after his arrival was made official and six days after his presentation, Luca Banchi celebrates his first trophy on the bench of Virtus Bologna. After beating Milan in the semi-final, Segafredo overwhelmed Germani Brescia 97-60, winners of the last Italian Cup and “hosts” of the house at PalaLeonessa. The Georgian Juventus player Toko Shengelia was named MVP of the event and was the protagonist of a performance of 15 points, 12 rebounds and 36 rating.

The match

—

There has never been a game since the initial 10-0, which became 29-10 after 11′, which saw the Lombardy team come back under double figures at maximum 40-32 in the 19th minute, before the Black Vs overflowed in the second half with a run of 27-0 to reach the 40-point margin (82-43). The Super Cup, already won by the Bianconeri in 1995, 2021 and 2022, arrives 24 hours after the women’s one, also won by Virtus on Saturday in Pordenone.