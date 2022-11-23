Even 12 points ahead in the first part, the Bologna team suffers a comeback. Decisive Derrick Williams with 26 points
After two consecutive victories, Virtus stops in the Euroleague losing in Athens against Panathinaikos after extra time. It’s a shame because the Bologna team had the game in hand for a long time. From the beginning, Virtus imposed itself with Hackett who scored 8 points in less than 7 minutes without shooting errors, bringing his scores to +12 (7-19). The defense holds Panathinaikos to only 12 points scored in the first quarter which ends 12-21 . The Greek team finds greater effectiveness in attack, raises the low percentages of the first quarter and with a 7-0 run recovers up to -2 with Walters. 8 ahead thanks to 5 points in a row from Semi Ojeleye, Virtus suffers a 17-2 run made by triples from Walters, Lee and Derrick Williams and for Panathinaikos they overtake and extend up to +7 to which Teodosic replies with 7 points line. The third quarter, in which Bologna concedes 29 points, ends 67-62.
the comeback
—
With an 8-0 run closed by a triple from Teodosic and a defense that holds back Panathinaikos, Virtus regains the lead with 1’22” to go and fails with Jaiteh to +4 with 28 seconds to go. Lee equalized 76-76, Teodosic missed the triple and it was extra time where Williams made the triple overtaking 16 seconds from the end which was decisive for Panathinaikos’ third victory in the Euroleague.
Panathinaikos: Williams 26, Walters 18, Bacon 14
Virtus: Jaiteh 20, Ojeleye 19, Lundberg 14
