Virtus spatial, rises to 113 points (with 149 evaluation), the maximum score of the season for Scariolo’s team and for the whole Serie A, dominating the advance of Treviso far and wide, and also conquers the arithmetic first place in the regular season. He hadn’t been able to do it since the 2000/01 season when he made the Grand Slam (Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Euroleague) with champions like Ginobili, Rigaudeau, Smodis and Jaric. And the previous 7 seven times that he finished the first phase in the lead, he collected 5 championships.

TREVISO-VIRTUS 76-113

–

One-way game that the usual Jaiteh, with 12 points in the first 4 ‘, directs in favor of the guests. Bologna in the first quarter makes 12/13 from two and extends easy at 14-32. In the second the leaders continue to grind triple and easy supports, touching a comfortable +28. Treviso reacts when Virtus takes a moment to think about the Eurocup semifinal that awaits it next Wednesday in Valencia. The home team shortens to -14 (38-52) at the start of the 3rd quarter but here Teodosic breaks out and shoots a 4/4 from 3. The Bolognese advantage expands again with +33 (53-86) at 30 ‘ . Last good partial to update the statistics records, Bologna does not discount and also touches a +41 never seen in this championship. This team is really scary now.