With a note released in the evening, the Fip communicated that the federal prosecutor has opened a file “to ascertain – it reads – the responsibilities regarding the display during the Virtus Segafredo Bologna-EA7 Emporio Armani Milan tender of a banner bearing the phrase … (read the text in the picture above, ed ), explicit reference to the “death of Hector” contained in the twenty-second chapter of the Iliad. A message of unheard-of gravity, a message of violence that cannot and must not find a hotel in our sports halls, in our sports movement”.

Old rusts

—

The question involves coach Messina, who has long been in the crosshairs of his old fans with chants and banners of derision. The one recalled by the Fip was exposed and then withdrawn in a few seconds by the Old Style Group which used a verse from Homer’s mythological work on the Trojan War to hit the coach who was once a friend who leads the great rival and archenemy of Olimpia Milan. It must be said that the Sports Judge, in the afternoon, found nothing sanctionable against the Bolognese fans. The file, however, is only the first step in a possible investigation still to be outlined.