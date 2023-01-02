Bologna spends around 25 million a year, Olimpia 30. At 20.30 the leaders host the second in the standings. TV: on Nine in the clear

Like the Lakers and LeBron James on Christmas day for the NBA, in Serie A the most awaited match of the regular season during the holidays is now a classic. Today at 20.30 at the Bologna fair, the leaders Virtus hosts Milan, second with a gap victory, so it’s a challenge that decides first place. As in recent occasions, the match will be broadcast live in the clear on Nine where so far the record number of viewers has been 145,000 for Milan-Varese on 26 December with a 0.9 percent share. Last tickets at the fair box office.

Budget — They are the two richest clubs in Italy, the only ones in the Euroleague with ambitions to make progress. Their budgets for the season together reach 55 million euros, of which about 30 for Olimpia and 25 for Virtus. The salaries of the players, currently 17 for Milan and 16 for Bologna, account for about half of their respective budgets. If for the Euroleague these are medium-high numbers, in Italy they are on another planet compared to other clubs. See also Marotta: "Inter's transfer market will be sustainable. Derby? Nice to play almost immediately"

Property — Massimo Zanetti and Giorgio Armani are the latest patrons of Italian basketball. I’m always in the front row following the team at home and sometimes away. In a professional sport like basketball, their economic effort is enormous and the movement must be grateful to them even if Bologna and Milan monopolize first places, finals, national victories and attention.

Coaches — Sergio Scariolo and Ettore Messina are the two top coaches on the thriving Italian technical scene. Only Spain has more coaches than Italy in the 18 Euroleague teams: 4 against the 3 Italians between Milan, Bologna and Andrea Trinchieri at Bayern Munich. Scariolo and Messina, after more than 30 years of career that began in parallel in 1989 in Pesaro and Bologna, have met only 15 times in Serie A (8 victories for Scariolo) because they have coached and won a lot abroad. They are the only ones to have been in the NBA, Messina in San Antonio and Scariolo in Toronto where he won the title. See also Dakar 2022, the folds of the regulations: the pros and cons for electric cars

Captains — Marco Belinelli arrives at the match against Milan on the wave of the best match of the season: last Friday he scored 14 points in the last quarter to sign Virtus’ victory against Fenerbahce. The captain has played very little this year in the Euroleague without a public outcry. Also due to his absences, Scariolo put him on the field and, with Nico Mannion (another fish after so much bench), he was the protagonist. Nicolò Melli is the backbone of Milan and, after the painful farewell of Chacho Rodriguez, is the only captain. After having also been one of the pillars of the national team, he has accused some symptoms of tiredness. But in the best and most important moments of the team, Nic is always there.

Defenders — Alessandro Pajola and Kyle Hines are among the key men of the teams, often without scoring or standing out in the statistics. Although Pajola signed 10 assists in the win with Fenerbahce. To defend well, you need to know basketball well, as well as having legs and energy. The blue from Virtus is only 23 years old, Hines is 36 with a 20-year-old physique. Milan is the team that concedes the fewest points in Serie A (72.9 per game) and in the Euroleague (74.1), Virtus slightly more in Italy (74.8) and in the Euroleague (80). Today Bologna recovers Daniel Hackett, who in the first leg in the Euroleague in November put the Milan point guards in difficulty with his high-level defense. See also Mbappé: the millionaire additional sum that he would have asked Real Madrid

