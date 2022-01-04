The price of a Volkswagen Virtus is higher than a Toyota Corolla two years ago. With the readjustments at the beginning of 2022, the Virtus GTS, with a 1.4 turbo engine and AT6 gearbox, is now worth R$141,950.

In March 2020, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Altis Premium, a national technological car, cost R$ 137,390. Currently, this Toyota model is valued at R$ 180,690, reported Terra portal.

The Virtus GTS was the Volkswagen car that had the biggest price increase in the Virtus and Polo lines. The Polo GTS had the second largest price adjustment, increasing from R$133,550 to R$135,550.

The more affordable Volkswagen Virtus, version 1.6 MSI with MT5 gearbox, costs R$ 91,850. The Polo has a cheaper version for R$72,730.

