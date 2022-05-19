Pesaro-Virtus Bologna 55-75

Virtus is in the semifinal championship and will be able to rest waiting for its opponent. The Segafredo conquers the Vitrifrigo Arena and closes the playoff series at 3 to 0. The crossroads found after twenty years also gives emotions to the “Spaceship”, Pesaro holds in the first half and then physically drops. Difficult to keep up with the best players playing every two days, but the red and white stood out and came out to applause. The third quarter (10-24) was the decisive one for Virtus, which was without Teodosic and Shengeila. Hackett was fundamental, but in Pesaro, his city, he was pinched – even heavily – for the whole match. The cheering is from old and glorious times, the curve explodes in red and white, between flags and dresses. There are 5859 people present and in the audience there is also Valentino Rossi, with his partner Francesca Sofia Novello. Bologna goes fast, in the 2 ‘it is 0-8, Pesaro places a counterbreak: 7-8 in the 4’. From there it goes on in balance, Moretti draws from 6.75 (10-10 at 4 ‘), Hackett is very hot and finds 7 points in 5’30 ”in the first quarter. The Carpegna Prosciutto forces conclusions from distance, the intensity is high. The guests struggle to score closely while they are almost foolproof from outside the box. Lamb is on the day: he enters and finds 5 consecutive points for the 15-15 of the 8 ”. The first home advantage is 17-15 in the 9th minute, the percentages rise but Scariolo’s boys have little off the bench. Lamb again, at the best performance of the series, catches a triple with additional free and the Vuelle flies, with an immense heart: 26-21 at 12 ‘. Pesaro has had a golden period for three years and takes the lead in the match (31-25 at 15 ‘). The Black Vu are in confusion, the clubs waste (31-29 at 18 ‘). Bologna presses, relies on defense, in attack we go to Jaiteh who impact at 33 in the 19 ‘. At half-time, Lamb is the only double-digit player with 11 points. The Jones-Jaiteh duel starts, with the virtussino pivot leading, Hackett scores the triple of 39-45 and hits the home crowd, who whistles him decisively. Cordinier crushes 39-47 on 25 ‘, Vuelle scores just 4 points in 5’ of the third fraction. Bologna runs away: 41-51 at 17 ‘and 45-59 at 19’. The partial is devastating in favor of the Black Vu, which they can control. The Carpegna Prosciutto drags on, on the field it has given everything. Virtus ends smoothly, at 35 ‘it is 49-66, at 37’ 53-71, Pesaro does not offer resistance. His championship remains a masterpiece and never gives up. For Captain Delfino there is a standing ovation. Segafredo thanks his monstre defense and advances. The 20 points scored by the Marche throughout the second half condemn it. (Camilla Cataldo)

Pesaro:Lamb 15, Jones 8, Moretti, Mejeris, Tambone 7.

Bologna:Jaiteh 15, Hackett 12, Belinelli 11.