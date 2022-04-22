Virtus-Tortona 101-83

Victory marked by a shooting of fire: 52-30 the partial, launched from 29-14 in the third period with Pajola leading (12 points) together with the enormous Teodosic (13 assists at the end) and the increasingly solid Jaiteh. But for 25 ‘Tortona holds under the leaders. From the very first possession, triple scored by Sanders, the Piedmontese freshman puts pressure on the Virtus defense as if to remind her how the previous season ended. Daum hits hard like Macura’s “twin”. The guests keep the advantage, Bologna keeps the wheel with some magic from Teodosic and the usual internal production of Jaiteh that is now unspeakable in the area. However, the team of coach Ramondino is not impressed even in front of Shengelia’s physique and the three triples of the revived Mannion who takes the place of Hackett, left out for turnover (a bizarre decision unless it is motivated by physical problems not communicated by the club from Bologna). He scores a lot on both fronts, Tortona flies from 3 (7/11). At the first siren it is 28-29. There is an overtaking by Sampson at the start of the second quarter, then Macura continues the show paired with Filloy by launching a break that pushes the external +11 (35-46). Virtus seems to be skidding, Teodosic’s return puts it back on track. Weems does not turn on, Pajola does not bite as always in defense but at the interval a triple from King Milos sets the 49-53 that keeps the game in the balance. But Jaiteh and Teodosic (13 and 11 points) do not impact Daum and Sanders (11 and 10).

In the second half Daum feeds the last Tortonese jolt (51-58) then Bologna raises the gears in attack and the wall in defense. Pajola does everything and more, even Sampson asserts himself and Teodosic embroiders as only he can do. Bologna flees for the victory while Tortona no longer scores the first half baskets. Last contact at 87-80 in the fourth quarter then Alibegovic, Pajola and Jaiteh again close the game by touching a +21.