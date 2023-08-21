(ANSA) – CHIAVARI, AUGUST 21 – Virtus Entella will manage the municipal stadium in via Gastaldi, a company that has offered a 60,000-euro fee a year that can be offset with a multi-year investment plan, as set out in the tender. The municipal offices will carry out the necessary legal checks and final awarding by September 1st. This concludes the long dispute between the owner of Entella Antonio Gozzi and the mayor Messuti over the management of the plant, which had led Virtus Entella to notify twice the appeal to the TAR for the cancellation after suspension of the deeds with which the Municipality of Chiavari had called the tenders for the assignment of the management of the municipal stadium, tenders that had been defined by the club as “unacceptable” and a manifestation of a “discriminatory attitude” of the municipal administration towards the club. (HANDLE). CH