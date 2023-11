series c

Monday evening at 8.45pm Virtus Entella on the pitch for the Serie C in Luca against Lucchese. An important match for the Chiavari team who want to confirm their good form even if the Tuscan field has not done well for Mister Gallo’s men in the past. “Tomorrow’s match will tell us where we are at,” the coach said on the eve of the match.



