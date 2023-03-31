Virtus collapses in the second half: look at the knockout with Efes

Another heavy away defeat for Virtus, which in total emergency falls on the field of Efes 86-67. The Turks are still in the running for the playoffs unlike the Bolognese, who try as long as they have fuel but then collapse in the second half, knocked down by Zizic’s shoulder (24 points in less than 18′) and Bryant’s extraordinary effectiveness (13 points and 11 rebounds).



