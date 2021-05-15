Honored Artist of Russia, virtuoso pianist Mark Beck died at the age of 79. His death on Saturday, May 15, was reported by press service St. Petersburg Drama Theater. V.F. Komissarzhevskaya.

“Today, May 15, at the age of 80, the head of the musical department of our theater, virtuoso pianist, Honored Artist of Russia Mark Beck, has died,” the message says.

It is noted that the theater will inform additionally about the time and place of farewell to the pianist.

Beck received a diploma at the IV All-Union Competition of Variety Artists (1970) and the All-Russian Competition of Variety Artists (1971), as well as the All-Union Festival of Youth and Students (1973). Came to work at the Komissarzhevskaya Theater in 2019.

The pianist together with his mother-composer Galina Sorochan and father-director, artist Alexander Isakov for 20 years (from 1965 to 1985) presented pop programs as part of the family trio. His parents were also honored artists of the Russian Federation.