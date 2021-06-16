It’s called Virtuo, and it’s the first service from 100% digital car rental in the short-term segment that is preparing to debut in Italy. It will do so in Milan, before expanding to the rest of the country, and will see the hand of Mercedes-Benz: the Italian division of the German car manufacturer has made available a fleet composed exclusively of cars with the Star logo, a total of around one hundred examples between GLA and A-Class.

“We are happy to inaugurate today together with Virtuo a new dimension of short term rental – declared Christian Catini, Fleet Manager of Mercedes-Benz Italy – A young company, but already established in several European cities, which has been able to combine a premium experience, also offered through a fleet entirely made up of the latest generation of Star cars, with a fully digitized and cutting-edge service “. And digitization is the real strength of this service: through the Virtuo app it will be possible with a few clicks to make a reservation, pay for the rental, collect the car reporting any previous damage and start the engine using a digital key. As Mercedes itself knows, the cars are made available to customers through pickup stations in the city, and soon also in airports, at any time of day or night, without time limits and without contact.

“We are thrilled to announce Virtuo’s arrival in Italy and to offer the Milanese and tourists who we hope will be able to return to the city in great numbers, the possibility of using a new interurban mobility service – added Karim Kaddoura, co-founder of Virtuo – Milan is a modern, innovative, young city, attentive and sensitive to new solutions related to mobility and we could only start from here for the launch of our service in Italy. We work daily to create a real alternative to owning a car in cities. Our service of car on-demand it allows you to have a car available only when you really need it and is designed for quick and easy escapes from the city “.