To know

The envy It's like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies. An apt phrase, pronounced by Carrie Fisher, actress famous for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars. Now him Pope Francisco He reflected on the vice of envy, as old as humanity itself. In Holy Scripture we are told that the envy led Cain to kill his brother Abel.

The face of jealous He is always sad and keeps his eyes down, because his mind is wrapped in evil thoughts.

To think

He Procrustes syndromerefers to the inability to recognize that others surpass us.

But who was Procrustes?

In Greek mythology, Procrustes He was an innkeeper who, when a traveler arrived, invited him to lie down on a bed. And while the traveler slept, he tied him to the bed. If his body was longer than the bed, he sawed off the parts that stuck out: feet or head. If it was shorter than the bed, he would stretch it until it was out of joint.

His terror ended when the hero Theseus arrived, who challenged Procrustes to see if his own body fit the bed. When the innkeeper lay down, Theseus tied him to the bed and “adjusted” him like he did with the travelers. Procrustes syndrome is suffered by those who cut off the head or feet of someone who protrudes.

To live

Cervantes called the envy “worm of all virtues and root of infinite evils. All vices have some delight with them, but envy only brings displeasure, resentment and anger.”

But envy should not be confused with admiration for some people, or desiring their goods. Envy is when he is saddened by the happiness of others and thinks that the glory of others is being stolen from him. Then he despises his qualities, discredits those who excel, criticizes them and calls those who succeed in business a thief.

In envy there is a relationship of hate and love: one wants evil from the other, but secretly wishes to be like him. It is overcome by striving to capture what is positive about them, rejoicing for the good of the people around us.

