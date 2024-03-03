1) To know

It seems obvious that when firing a cannon, you should not aim at the target, because the force of gravity makes the bullet hit lower. This is how it happens in life: if our aspirations They are not high, due to the strength of our miserieswe will not reach even that small height, staying in the mediocrity. Having high ideals leads us to give more and, even if they are not achieved, we reach a good height.

Not having ideals, being apatheticwithout interestsin what everything is boringwhether reading or going to Mass, are symptoms of heartburn. It is being crushed by a desire for deaththe meaning of life is lost, it is a die early. Symptoms similar to depression, but this is a disease and acedia is a vice.

2) To think

The Goncourt brothers, French writers, say that they were in a restaurant and an older man entered. He was alone. He sat still and remained motionless, absent from everything. The waiter asked, “What does the gentleman want?” After a sigh, he replied, “The lord only wishes he could wish for something.” The Goncourts commented: 'That man was not an old man; he was the old age personified.

The heartburnwhich is identified with laziness, is very dangerous, it can lead to abandoning the good path taken.

3) To live

Cardinal Ratzinger said that humanity He is very concerned about preventing a nuclear catastrophe, fire, hunger, etc., but he ignores that he is sick with cancer. Thus, he will not die from those dangers, but from his disease: the moral decadence itself by trivializing moral customs will destroy it.

One remedy is the patience of faith. The saints also suffered darkness, but they accepted it with patience. Although it may not seem like it, despite the darkness that blinds, faith remains, like embers under ashes, because we continue to support and trust in Jesus, which never leaves us. Life does not disappoint, only those who do not expect enough from it. We end with a quote from Charles Chaplin: “It is good to go into the fight with determination, embrace life with passion, lose with class and win with daring. Because the world belongs to those who dare.”

