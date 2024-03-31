To know

“Everyone believes that having talent it's a matter of luck; “Nobody thinks that luck can be a matter of talent” (Jacinto Benavente). prestige in sport, science, company…, it takes effort and dedication. Also to acquire a virtue. After discussing vices, Pope Francis now began his reflections on virtue. Roman philosophers called it virtus, to indicate strength, courage, discipline. The Greeks called it aretè to indicate what arouses admiration.

He human heart He is faced with temptations of his bad passions or immoral acts, but he is free to oppose him. He human being Only in this way is it truly realized in goodness. If you practice good acts, a permanent disposition is formed that makes it easier to do them, and that is when you have achieved virtue. It is not an improvised and casual act, but rather the person's own. Every action has repercussions: vice denatures and deforms; virtue reaches plenitude.

To think

After Napoleon was victorious at Austerlitz, his generals were invited to a musical evening by the defeated Prince Lichnowsky. Although Beethoven was his friend and was staying at his palace, he refused to play the piano for the enemies of his country. He left the castle and left a letter that said: “Prince, what you are is determined by your circumstance and your birth… I am a great musician because I have fought, I have made an effort and I have worked hard all my life. .. There have been and will be thousands of princes; there is only one Beethoven.”

Beethoven showed that the talent acquired was not easy, he had to “leave his skin” to become a great musician. Sometimes we want an easy victory, without thinking that it requires a fight.

To live

For a world in conflict, the solution lies in practicing virtue. The saints, people of peace, were virtuous, but it is a mistake to think that they are exceptions. They were normal people who put in their effort and, with the grace of God, achieved plenitude and what every person is called to: holiness. ([email protected])

