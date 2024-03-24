To know

He said San Agustin that pride It is not greatness but swelling; and what is swollen seems big but is not healthy. He superb He is someone who believes he is much more than he is, a conceited person who wants to be recognized as superior.

So old is the pride that the sin of Adam and Eve was impregnated with pride. The tempter seduced them by telling them that if they ate the forbidden fruit: “…they will be like gods.” An absurd claim to be like God. However, today, we continue to pretend to do so, “correcting” God, especially his moral standards.

To think

The holy Curé of Ars liked to tell a story in which the devil appeared to Saint Macarius and told him: “You are not a saint, because everything you do, I do. You fast, and I never eat; You watch at night, and I never sleep…” The saint told him: “You are wrong. I do something that you never do.” The demon asked him: “And what is it?” Saint Macarius answered: “Humble me!” The devil left him alone, indeed, his pride It prevented him from humiliating himself. Saint Teresa of Jesus said: “The devil can do little or no harm if the soul is humble.”

To live

“A man only has the right to look down on another when he has to help him up,” said the writer Gabriel García Márquez. It is true, physically the arrogance is noticeable, because he looks from above, with haughtiness; He makes contemptuous judgments about others, they seem inept and inferior to him. Jesus asks us to never judge. The proud person does not accept a little constructive criticism, and he reacts in an exaggerated way, as if they offended his majesty, he becomes angry. This makes it impossible to talk to her and destroys the brotherhood. Therefore, pride is the queen of all vices.

The Gospel gives us lessons. Peter boasted about being faithful, but he experienced that he is like the others in denying Jesus. Already repentant and humble, the Lord continues to trust in him and chooses him as the first Pope. The remedy for pride is humility. Let us ask for the grace to banish it knowing that God continues to trust in us.

