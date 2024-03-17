To know

Cassius Clay, Muhammed Aliit was great boxer and promoter of peace. He used to boast: ““I'm the best,” he said.. One day she boarded a plane. Before taking off, a flight attendant kindly reminded her that she had to fasten her seat belt. “Superman doesn't need seat belts,” she replied haughtily. The stewardess replied: “Superman doesn't need airplanes to travel either, sir.” Muhammed buttoned it up. If we forget our limitations, life takes care of reminding us.

Vainglory is linked to envyand both are daughters of the demon of pridemother of all vices. The vain person aspires to be the center of the world and an object of praise, he is arrogant, he has an inflated self-esteem, stated the Pope Francisco; He believes that his person and his achievements should be shown to everyone: he is a beggar for attention. And if they don't recognize it, he gets angry, accuses everyone of being unfair, they are not up to his standards.

To think

In the seventies, a song was very popular: “You're so vain”, composed and sung by Carly Simon, dedicated to her ex-boyfriends. He describes a guy who goes to parties believing he is being looked at by everyone, while he looks at himself in the mirror “strutting around.” He is so vain that he thinks the song is for him.

The vainglorious person has problems in their relationships, due to their dominant “I”, not caring about others, they only use them to achieve their desires.

To live

Today, like never before, through social networks, the vanity has grown: what we are not is presumed. Saint John Chrysostom said: “The vanity It is the most obvious proof of internal poverty.”

Pope Francis recommends meditating on Cardinal Merry del Val's “Litanies of Humility”; There we ask the Lord to free us from the desire to be praised, applauded, etc., as well as from the fear of being forgotten, despised, etc. The Bible remembers, in Ecclesiastes, that in this world everything is vanity given the transience of life, and nothing has meaning without the love of God. Against vanity, humility is required to recognize our weakness and, like Saint Paul, lean on God.

