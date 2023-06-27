Home page politics

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin during an address to the nation. © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the security forces for their efforts against the mercenary group. But the Kremlin has other good things to say about the uprising.

Moscow – After the end of the armed uprising by the Wagner mercenary army, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin thanked the security services for their efforts to protect Russia in another speech.

Soldiers and employees of the secret services opposed the attempted revolt on June 24 and thus prevented a “civil war,” Putin said in a speech to uniformed officers on the Kremlin premises. Among those present was Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“You defended the constitutional order, life, security and freedom of our citizens, saved our homeland from tremors, effectively prevented a civil war,” Putin said in the speech, which was shown on state television. “We knew we were winning, the insurgents wouldn’t have taken Moscow,” he said.

In his outdoor speech to hundreds of different security services, Putin also recalled the pilots who were killed in their attacks on the Wagner column on Saturday. The members of the Defense Department, the National Guard, the FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Presidential Security Service commemorated the dead with Putin in a minute’s silence. Wagner troops had shot down several helicopters and an airplane on Saturday.

Russian National Guard calls for tanks

After the armed uprising of the Wagner mercenary army, the head of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Solotov, demanded long-range tanks and heavy weapons for his units. The National Guard does not have either, Solotov said in Moscow, according to Russian news agencies. The National Guard already has artillery and attack helicopters.

The National Guard (Rosgwardiya), founded by President Vladimir Putin in 2016, reports directly to the Kremlin chief. All of their forces were concentrated at the approaches to the Russian capital during the Wagner uprising, Solotov said. The insurgent fighters could have advanced as far as Moscow, “but they would not have taken Moscow”. The National Guard is estimated to have up to 200,000 men.

Prigozhin sent to Belarus

Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin surprisingly stopped his march towards Moscow on Saturday after negotiations. According to his own statements, he wanted to prevent bloodshed among Russian soldiers and therefore turned back 200 kilometers from the Russian capital. He had also occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and withdrew from there as well.

President Putin confirmed on Monday evening that his disgraced ex-confidant could find refuge with his fighters in Belarus. He described the renegade Wagner people as “traitors”. It was initially unclear whether Prigozhin was already in Belarus. For the part of the Wagner squad loyal to Moscow, Putin offered to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Kremlin does not see Russia weakened

The Kremlin does not see the power structure in Russia shaken after the uprising of the Wagner mercenary units. There is now a lot of “ultra-emotional hysteria” among experts and “pseudo-experts,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian news agencies.

It has “nothing to do with reality”. “These events have shown how consolidated society is around the President,” Peskov claimed. dpa