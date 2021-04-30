It is autumn in the city of Buenos Aires and Federico Lorenz woke up a little earlier today. Sitting at his desk, surrounded by the books in his library and with the freshly brewed mate, this Conicet researcher, historian, writer and teacher at the National College of Buenos Aires, of which he is also a graduate, answers the questions of Ñ about what it means to be a teacher, something that he analyzes in his latest book In praise of teaching (Paidos).

Students of the Buenos Aires National School, at the entrance with protocols. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

– Why write “a book about hope in a moment of despair”?

-The book came as an idea at a time when I was reviewing my work, after leaving the Malvinas Museum management and, at the same time, losing the election for rector of the CNBA. An aspect of hopelessness, then, was due to a strictly personal matter, aggravated by a very close illness of someone very close to me. Let’s say that I was close to two extreme situations that forced me to review the sense of what I was doing. Added to this was the verification of a flat cultural and political climate, or rather, of a lack of horizon. I thought about where I found reasons to continue dreaming projects, where happiness was built collectively, and the classroom emerged as a natural setting. The antidote to despair was to educate to imagine other societies but, above all, to find ourselves among people.

“Why does it take time to think?”

–We must recover time to think, because the false appearance of the solutions and the answers to a click, of the campaign smiles, our society is very fragile, and it is poorly constructed. So much so that it naturalizes inequality, and that a catastrophe like the pandemic exposes the terrible conditions in which millions of people live. The terminal state of many institutions that we had imagined and built for centuries to survive as a species. If we do not think on a scale of things that we can do, of seeing a couple in the other, how can we imagine, then, a collective exit, when everything leads us to the individual refuge?

– When the prevailing discourse asks teachers to “modernize” and virtualize, you define teaching as a craft. Why?

–Because there is no student equal to another. Because trades are learned, and then virtualization would be a tool, not an end. In the declarations of the principles of the pandemic, virtuality in many cases appeared as a panacea: it is, in the best of cases, a provisional solution, one more instrument that we have or will have, but nothing replaces the physical encounter between people . Virtuality also undermines us as historical actors, in the sense that it cancels out the two basic dimensions that define us as historical subjects: human beings situated in time and space, precisely the two variables that virtuality cancels out. Just as the screen is flat, in that way it intervenes on reality. Erasing its edges and complexities, limiting our expressive possibilities, for example, gestures.

Federico Lorenz on a visit to the islands.

– “We were educated and educated in parallel to the process of dismantling a large number of rights won by those who preceded us in life,” you say. Does the moment in which someone is educated influence to preserve rights and conquer others?

– I think that what I do is mark a point from which we start, and that many times it is not problematic enough. Rights, as conquests, can be naturalized, but they are still the result of historical actions. Consequently, they can be lost too, there can be setbacks. Staying alert, then, is something that teachers have to encourage with their work.. The historicity of what we believe “given” has to be a situation that we are aware of, not to live in permanent fear, but to know that it is something we receive to enjoy, but also to care for and deepen.

– What happened during the past year with the classrooms that lost their corporality?

– Last year, and its continuity in this, was exceptional. We had to learn on the fly to give virtual classes, to communicate remotely, to have schools closed as a space for sociability. It was and is a very hard experience for everyone, and especially for the boys.. Such was the pressure on the people, that in the same way, the demand for the “back to school” was installed in an unreflective way and without nuances. As if one form of education has replaced another. We find different forms of communication and learning. But virtuality starkly exacerbated the contradictions of the system: inequality, people who work and those who do not, parents who are attentive to their children and those who only see a nursery at school. The adult world in general has to make a deep self-criticism, because for many years, obviously, thinking about school has a lot of rhetoric and not so much of practical effects. It may sound corporate, but there is little to criticize teachers, the first half of the year we were alone, and we acted in the way we could. I think that the national authorities were not up to the task, and now there is an even more deplorable overreaction. Because like any crisis situation, the pandemic was the possibility of seriously rethinking a national pedagogical project. Today it boils down to “going back to school.” We all want to go back, but is that a pedagogical project? My memory of last year was having tried to deploy all possible resources so that my girls and boys lived the History meeting (it is the subject that I give) as a pleasant learning space and rest from stress. We arrange the programs (I say this because they also “measure” based on the units that were not given). It is still annoying that the voices that were least heard last year were precisely those of the students and their teachers. Because that was a first line and the battle that took place there is going to have an effect on the next few years.

Seventh grade at Colegio Los Robles. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

– “People have learned to distrust the media, which is healthy, but in the process they have also resigned the possibility of distinguishing what is true from what is not,” he says in his book. Could school be the space to learn to get out of this trap?

– School is the quintessential place to learn to exercise critical thinking, because with all its difficulties and inequalities, it is still a diverse and plural space. Everything flat and ephemeral that is a message on the networks, falls apart in a classroom, if that is our objective. Like in Matrix, when neo, at last, takes the bullets fired at his body before they penetrate him, and they fall, one by one, useless leads in front of his capacity. I have been able to see the glow of that sacred fire in dozens of pairs of eyes since I taught, and for me it is the most similar form of the intellectual miracle.

– Why continue betting on teaching?

–Because teaching embodies two powerful myths: that of Sisyphus, who had to climb the rock up the slope every day after a day of effort, and that of Prometheus, a thief of fire. We teach how to steal fire and transform it. In some sense, teachers have always been anti-system, even though they are part of a stateized and regulated school system. They are, because the stimulus of critical thinking is to kindly challenge our students to push the limits of what is possible, and that is revolutionary. We educate against ourselves, if we think about it a bit. Learning to live with it, and encourage it, is a form of generosity. Show that the future is perfectible, too, especially in the face of so much hopeless speech. That is why one chooses to be a teacher, because even in spite of himself, he absorbs the feeling of agency that it transmits, because he believes that in the future it will be better, not out of silly conviction, but because in the past there were people who thought things the same way.