Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education affirmed that virtual practical training is a mandatory part for students of the applied track in grades eleventh and twelfth. She said that the student’s absence from training and not handing over the daily log book will not enable him to complete the track requirements.

Students of the applied track had completed practical training at corporate headquarters in December 2019, and the training would turn into virtual in December 2020. The ministry gave a second chance to students who were unable to enroll in the last training, through a new course of virtual training that will be organized this March.

The applied path is in line with the Ministry’s vision of achieving the national agenda for the United Arab Emirates, and ensuring access to the knowledge-based economy. This track, which runs from the ninth to the twelfth grade, will provide an outstanding education that meets the needs of all categories of Emirati students. The track offers a practical, applied curriculum aimed at students who prefer practical and applied skills more than theoretical ones. The track ensures the provision of a coherent, practical approach to ensure access to educational outcomes and practical skills that contribute to preparing students to continue the progress and development process in the fields of higher education and the labor market.

The Applied Path curriculum provides a set of basic and applied materials that reflect a wide range of options for the student, who has the opportunity to choose what is in line with his skills, abilities and interests.

Students of the applied track, just like students of other tracks, within the Emirati school, take the Emirates standardized test (EMSAT). The practical track also provides an opportunity for students who meet the requirements to apply to institutions of higher education or directly join the labor market. The specialized track includes seven areas of specialization, namely the field of environment, applied health and safety, applied entrepreneurship, travel, tourism and applied entertainment, applied media, applied technology, applied logistics, and applied event management. Students of the eleventh and twelfth grades in this path receive two weeks of practical training during the academic year, which enables them to learn about various fields of work to help them choose the appropriate career path for them. Students learn how to work in a team, accomplish job tasks, and learn the difference between the work environment and the study environment.

