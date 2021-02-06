The opening of Super nintendo world at Universal Studios Japan continues to generate anxiety among fans. Now, the company uploaded 21 videos with what they call a “virtual tour” to see its main attractions. And they look spectacular.

The amusement park was going to open its doors this Thursday, February 4, but the Japanese company postponed the date indefinitely due to the coronavirus. From the YouTube channel Universal Parks News Today they also published the stores that the parks will have, although everyone looked at its attractions.

The main attraction, as the material released by Nintendo makes clear, is Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. It is a guided journey through the historical karting game in which you have to put on augmented reality glasses to enjoy the experience.

The main stage is a Bowser castle, Mario’s main antagonist, recreated in great detail, where you can see the characters of the Mushroom Kingdom by augmented reality. Of course: competing for their positions, throwing objects (power-ups) and tripping.

The kartings of the Mario Kart attraction. Photo Nintendo

Another of the main areas of the park is Yoshi’s adventure, a guided but calmer journey. It happens that Yoshi mutated in recent years to be a saga more oriented to children.

Another relevant Super Nintendo World activity is Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown, which curiously uses a technology similar to Microsoft’s and Xbox’s Kinect.

Participants have to use their body to defeat shadowed enemies that appear on a wall and collect items using their body. The objective is to get three keys to face Bowser Jr.

The park, of course, is full of shops where you can buy merchandise, restaurants operated by Toads and many other details that were not shown in the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Nintendo World. Visitors can entertain themselves looking for Pikmin around the stages, and of course, collecting coins thanks to the bracelet synchronized with their mobile phone that they will carry at all times (if they pay for it).

Even merchandising stores are personalized with characters, like Pikmin.

All the videos published by Universal can be seen here, in the full virtual tour.

About the park

The park was supposed to open on February 4, but it was delayed. Photo Bloomberg

The first theme park “Super Mario”, one of the most important characters in the history of video games, is located in the city of Osaka, according to the announcement by Universal Studios Japan.

With a real life Bowser’s castle and an interactive walk around “Mario Kart”, the attraction was originally scheduled to open in July 2020, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, with a large number of expected visitors.

But the long-awaited “Super Nintendo World” zone at Universal Studios Japan was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic along with the Games, which will now take place in the middle of next year.

Nintendo fans were going to be able to visit the attraction starting February 4, but it was delayed again.

It’s the gaming giant’s first foray into theme parks, and USJ calls it a “land of immersion in legendary Nintendo worlds, characters, and adventures where guests can play. within your favorite Nintendo games. “

Super Nintendo World will also have spaces in the Universal parks of Orlando, Hollywood and Singapore.

SL