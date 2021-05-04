The time has come or not. In the UD you never know, but right now there are no valid impediments. With the triumph of last Sunday, Las Palmas get 49 points and he already has virtually achieved permanence with him, so he should face the renewal of Pepe Mel at once to start building the project for next season.

The renewal of Pepe Mel should already be in the thoughts of the head of the UD Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who has always said that he is happy with the coach. Now, with 49 points and only five days to play, it is time to close this chapter for the good of the entity and not go back to past times like the one that happened with Quique Setién and Mel shows he is fed up with the issue as he already commented on the wheel post-match press release against Ponferradina explaining that “If the end of the season comes and they don’t talk to me, I’ll take it for what it is. That has to flow by itself. A coach should not stay in one place without everyone agreeing because then it does not work. I’ll still be here if the club thinks I’m the right one to stay here. We are in a country where everyone knows about this. So, you have people for and people against. That’s how it is. I admit it. I know what my job is. I try to be good with my footballers and with the people around me to do things well and meet the objectives. Then the club will make the decision it deems appropriate. “

He is aware that he has voices within the club that do not want his continuity, such as Luis Helguera or Tino Luis, but he has Ramírez’s casting vote that he should exercise it soon so that this situation does not lead to something detrimental to the UD. The moment has come and Mel has earned it, the renewal is there and it will be a matter of days or weeks, but to extend it is to undermine the trust between them.