Although the technology already existed, it has been the health crisis the one that has pushed developers and real estate companies to digitize, in a career that has no turning back and that has changed both sales processes and customer purchase expectations. In addition to the 360º tours of real estate, there are also visits to virtual show homes, which multiply the possibilities, shorten sales times and save costs.

The pandemic and the establishment of the state of alarm, a year ago now, with the consequent mobility restrictions, initially brought the real estate sector to a standstill, which had to quickly adapt to the environment in order to continue its activity.

Some changes that have come to stay, this is how Ferran Font, Director of Studies and Spokesperson at Pisos.com, buyers have quickly become accustomed, since they have not only allowed during this time to avoid contact and overcome limitations; Rather, they have shown potential clients that they save time, travel and effort when looking for a home.

Some of the most cutting-edge versions of this type of technology already existed, but they have now found the perfect setting for their expansion. This is the case of those that allow you to recreate virtual show floors, which some companies have already been marketing for several years and are now emerging as the future of sales in the new construction market.

The developers have found in the virtual show apartments, made with high definition 3D infographics supported by video game techniques, the way to show their properties before construction without the need to invest in a traditional show flat. They allow the client to visit the different rooms of the house in an immersive experience in which they can also explore the surroundings closest to the property. Some of them go further and also incorporate an advisor on the scene, who is on a virtual set, thus recreating the commercial process with the potential buyer.

Many floors in one



The advantages that virtual show flats offer to construction companies are so many and so varied that it would not be surprising that in a short time they ousted the traditional media. In the first place, they involve much lower costs, since the developer saves the anticipated construction and decoration of a property.

They also offer a series of features that traditional show floors cannot compete with. If a home that has already been built can show the client a single design and style, a virtual property allows them to experiment in different environments and decorations, in homes with different finishes and orientations. It can be many floors in one.

In this way, the virtual show floor can give the option of testing with different floors, toilets, tiles or wall colors, and even show the views of houses located at different heights.

With the virtual show flat, the need for a physical presence on the same plot of the project to carry out promotional work also disappears, and instead allows marketing to be carried out where the clients are. Some developers have already opted for the use of commercial coaches, in which potential buyers can visit their properties immersively.

Faster purchasing processes



With this type of tool, the buyer saves visits in person, and therefore trips, and also time in the search. A tour from home allows you to discard those properties that do not interest you and, at the same time, you can visit more homes in less time.

The result is that thanks to these technologies, the purchasing processes are also shortened, which although they still require a face-to-face visit to the property at some point, they become much more agile. In addition, homes for sale that offer the user the possibility of taking virtual tours arouse greater interest in buyers and receive a greater number of contacts.

Virtual show flats, like other digital marketing tools, have been of special importance during this last year for the segment of high-end homes, which has its largest audience in international buyers, especially affected by restrictions on Mobility.

Some companies are already betting on the digitization of the entire purchase process: from the first contacts to the visits, the reservation, the sending of documentation, the signing of sales contracts and even the signing of the deeds, thanks to the collaboration with companies specialized in the certification of digital transactions.