The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has started organizing “weekly” virtual sessions to communicate with employers, workers in the private sector and job seekers from citizens, to obtain their views on the services provided by the Ministry, respond to their observations related to labor market legislation and procedures for obtaining the Ministry’s services, and listen to their comments and suggestions With the aim of strengthening the principle of direct communication between the Ministry and the private sector.

The sessions address topics aimed at raising awareness of Emiratisation decisions, programs and privileges provided by the “Nafis” program to promote the integration of citizens into the private sector, with the approach of achieving Emiratisation goals in January 2023, in addition to topics related to labor relations, inspection, procedures and decisions implementing the law regulating labor relations and awareness of rights and duties.