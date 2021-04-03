“Seha Kidney Care”, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) facilities, organized a symposium on “Dual Kidney Donation from Theory to Implementation: From a Local, Regional and International Perspective”, by default, with the participation of about 1,800 specialists, officials, academics and experts from 32 countries.

The symposium focused on how to implement and improve the options of patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease (end-stage renal disease), the role of donation among relatives in donating kidneys, and expanding living donor options for patients who need a kidney.

Participants exchanged knowledge, experiences, experiences and best practices, and a wide range of recent lectures were given on improving and implementing options for patients with chronic kidney disease, especially kidney transplantation, whether the donor is dead or alive, and dual kidney exchange.

Participants in the symposium discussed in the clinical, academic and research fields, health care and kidney care experts, ways to build cooperation between multi-organ transplant programs globally, in addition to raising awareness among families that play a critical role by ensuring that family members ’desire to donate their organs is fulfilled. Families agree to donate organs when they are provided with a professional and detailed explanation in this field about the medical issues related to donating a kidney to family members.

The Executive Director of the Health Centers for Kidney Care, Professor Stephen Geoffrey Holt, confirmed that about 10% of the world’s population suffers from varying degrees of chronic kidney disease, and many of them are unaware of their condition, adding that “there is an urgent need to ensure increased education and awareness about kidney diseases and associated symptoms. , Methods of treatment and prevention, and the importance of organ donation for the segment of patients with kidney failure ».





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

