The Tiradentes weekend will feature carnival events throughout the country. In addition to the samba school parades, there will be street parties and blocks in several cities.

But for revelry and rest not to become a headache, Thais Duarte, Head of Marketing at BuscaJuris and specialist in digital security, talks about the precautions that are important to take to avoid falling into virtual scams.

+Occupancy rate of hotels on the coast and in the interior of SP exceeds 80%

Beware of WiFi

The offer of public Wi-Fi internet nowadays is quite large. But Duarte does not advise using these networks, since no one knows who has access to it and, if you enter a bank password, for example, it can be stolen.

“These networks can carry out a data transfer without encryption, that is, they are not as protected as we would like. If you really need to use public Wi-Fi, avoid accessing banking sites or others that have your sensitive data and choose to use an incognito tab on your cell phone to increase browsing safety,” he said.

cell phone lock

Going out with your cell phone at large events like Carnival is always risky. And as the device contains passwords for various services and applications, such as e-mail and banking, Thais explains that the owner of the device must block all passwords immediately, if the cell phone is stolen.

“It is possible that your cell phone has a tracking system that automatically blocks the system, as is the case with Apple and Android. Make sure that tracking in case of theft or theft is activated and as soon as you notice the absence of the cell phone, borrow a friend’s phone to enter the “Icloud” website, in the case of the iPhone, or “Google Play ”, from Android, and request blocking on the ‘Find my Device’. Then call your bank to request blocking of cards and change of password. Also change all your social media passwords. Make an Occurrence Bulletin (BO) in person at the nearest police station or through the Civil Police website”, he advises.

Beware of malicious links

Messages received via WhatsApp and email are not always what they seem. At the time of joy and excitement, avoid clicking, shopping or passing personal information on sites you don’t know where it came from.

“It is possible that you receive an SMS from your bank saying that you need to change your password or that you owe money, but your bank does not officially communicate with you by SMS, but only through the application. The theme of these messages can be different and can have the same logo as you know. When in doubt, enter the bank’s application or your social network and change your password and communicate with the call center through there. If it’s a job offer message, wait for the carnival to pass to check if it’s real or not. Avoid clicking on these messages in the middle of the revelry”, he concluded.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat